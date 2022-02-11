URBANA — A Sibley man who admitted he threatened a store employee in Champaign with a gun last summer has been sentenced to 19.5 years in prison.
Even though Jason Joslin, 36, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, because no one was harmed during the offense, he will be eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.
The charge was one of several lodged against Joslin following a June 22 incident that started when he allegedly pointed a gun at a Meijer employee who confronted him about shoplifting a jacket for which he could not produce a receipt.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Roger Webber that when the woman and a second employee backed off, Joslin left the store at 2401 N. Prospect Ave., but returned shortly thereafter and began yelling profanities at them.
He left a second time and made his way to the nearby Meijer gas station, where he banged on windows, tipped over a trash can and pointed the revolver at a customer pumping gas.
Champaign police found Joslin in the parking lot of a nearby business with the gun.
He ignored several commands to put it down and walked away from the officers.
They tackled him when he turned his back and took him into custody.
In exchange for Joslin’s guilty plea, other charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault and armed robbery were dismissed.
Court records show Joslin had previous felony convictions for burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of a dangerous drug and several misdemeanor convictions.
He was ordered to forfeit the revolver and five rounds to Champaign police.
He was given credit on his sentence for 212 days served.