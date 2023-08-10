URBANA — A Sidney man faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced later this year for trying to seduce a child into having sex with him.
Joshua Green, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to indecent solicitation of a child.
The judge will sentence him on Oct. 10 to no more than four years under the terms of a plea agreement worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds and Green’s attorney, Greg Ryan.
The normal range of penalties for the crime is probation to three to seven years in prison.
Green admitted that between Aug. 24 and 27, in a series of social-media messages to a teen he knows, Green tried to persuade the teen to engage in various sex acts with him.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the child’s mother saw the messages, which also included a photo of Green’s penis, and contacted police.
A sheriff’s investigator reviewed the explicit messages and learned that they were coming from an IP address that belonged to Green. The photos also depicted a hand with tattoos on it that the child’s mother recognized as being Green’s hand.
Alferink said Green ultimately admitted to the investigator that he sent the messages but did so while he was high on methamphetamine and that when he is using the drug, he gets “very horny.”