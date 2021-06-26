SIDNEY — Six hours after arriving in town last week, Debbie Ashley found herself hanging from the side of a burning building.
With fire scorching her hand, she felt she had no choice but to let go and drop 20 feet to the unforgiving concrete sidewalk.
Despite serious injuries including a broken pelvis, considerable pain and a long recovery ahead, the Morris woman is shockingly positive.
“I’m not a religious person. I just have a good attitude,” she said. “Things could be worse. I could have smoke inhalation. I could not be alive. I could have worse injuries.”
Weekend retreatAshley, 44, had planned to visit friends in Sidney that she hadn’t seen in years. She arrived in town about 9 p.m. June 18 after a two-hour drive from her home in Grundy County.
She was staying with her longtime friend Damon Hubert in his second-floor apartment on David Street in the business district of Sidney, which was being renovated, she said.
Having about seven other friends in the community of about 1,300 people made her trip all the more worthwhile, she said.
A full-time mom who has been divorced about a year, Ashley said this is the year she “decided to make me a better person.”
After hours of visiting, the other friends left Hubert’s place, but he and Ashley “were catching up on years of stories.”
About 3 a.m. Saturday, she smelled smoke.
“We were just sitting talking and I said, ‘Is someone having a bonfire? We better go check,’” she said.
Despite heavy rain at the time, Ashley said they hadn’t heard anything out of the ordinary: “It just smelled like smoke, a bonfire really close.”
‘Happened so fast’“Damon went to the door, and as soon as he opened the door, the fire just came in and took over the entire place,” she said. “It was boom, right there.”
The door opened on to an exterior stairwell that led to the ground floor. The stairwell was on the south side, between two buildings, partially enclosed and covered by a wood facade, explained Sidney fire spokesman Mike Dilley, a former Urbana fire chief.
Ashley said she had no idea if there even was a second way in and out.
Dilley, however, said a fire escape on the south side of the building was unsafe and unusable, stressing the need for having an identifiable escape plan from an upper floor, such as a chain ladder.
Ashley described the living space as looking like a ballet studio.
“There were no interior doors, so it was giving the fire oxygen,” she said.
Dilley explained what he believes Ashley and Hubert experienced.
“As soon as that door was opened, it’s superheated air and smoke following a natural progression upward,” he said. “Because (the fire) was directly adjacent to the building, it would naturally go right into that door.”
Ashley said they saw the flames and for just a second, they stopped.
“We both thought maybe the firemen were on the stairs, and the next second, the fire was right back again. It was the strangest thing,” she said. “It just happened so fast, and I had to make a decision to jump or be burned.”
Dilley said that “when there is an open window, the fire is going to ventilate to that open window. That’s probably what happened. The room becomes pressurized and fire and smoke and heat vents out the window.”
“I’m just thankful I was able to find a window and get out of it,” Ashley said, describing some of the windows as too high for her to reach.
Scared but calmWith Hubert encouraging her to jump so he could help her and then follow, Ashley climbed through the window.
“Looking down was so scary. I knew I had to jump,” she said. “I was really calm about it. I was scared, but I was calm. I tried to hold on to the window sill, but there was no sill, no ledge, just cement.
“He thought he was going to hold on to my hands. … (but) my hand was getting burned,” she said of her friend. “There was no room for both of us to stand there. As I’m going down, I just dropped. I was in complete shock.”
She hit the ground on her left side, her head bouncing off the pavement. She prayed she hadn’t broken her back, which had been the subject of fusion surgery about a year ago.
Seconds later, two people still working at the Sidney Saloon across the street came running with a ladder that Hubert was able to climb down, escaping serious injury.
Firefighters were on the way and found heavy flames when they pulled up. They still aren’t sure what caused the fire but don’t believe it was incendiary, Dilley said.
“I don’t know that I would have been able to make it down the ladder and he would have been burned,” Ashley said it affirming her choice to jump. “If I would have been sleeping, I would never have woke.
“It was the worst-case scenario but the best possible outcome.”
‘God had a plan’Ashley said she initially felt nothing when she hit the ground.
“I was still in shock, more concerned about getting everybody out,” she said. “I was lying on the sidewalk. I didn’t feel any pain until they tried to move me and I knew my bones were broken.”
Good Samaritans were moving her away from the burning building. Her left side was badly injured.
“I broke my tailbone, my pelvis, my arm in three places and then my head was bleeding and I had bleeding on the brain,” she said. “I had a baseball-size contusion.”
Twelve hours after her admission to Carle Foundation Hospital, the bleeding in her brain finally stopped.
“God had a plan. It had cleared up,” she said. “Now I just have broken bones. I just deal with that because my alternative was I’d be dead.”
She also had burns on her right hand, her dominant one.
Although she’s had chronic back pain for several years, Ashley described herself as “generally healthy and an active person.”
“We were going to go kayaking, just be outside. This put a little damper on it,” she said, flashing that positivity. “Before this, I was a mom taking care of my kids. I got divorced and decided to make me a better person in the last year or two.
“I was restarting my life. I was doing things for me. I was in a good place. I had lost over 100 pounds. I was just a new person. That’s what made me so positive, just enjoying life.”
‘Just kind of stuck’Her immediate challenge is to find a facility near home where she can go through rehabilitation near her children.
Her 23-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, is taking care of her other children, Zach, 18, and Kaylee, 14, while Ashley is somewhat marooned at Carle, able to have only one designated visitor due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She chose a friend from Morris for that role, but given that it’s a two-hour drive one way, it’s asking a lot of that person to make the trip with what she needs, she said.
“I can talk due to glorious technology and FaceTime every day, but it’s not the same as getting a hug from your mom,” she said.
Her departure from the apartment being unplanned and hasty, she had only the clothes on her back when she arrived by ambulance at Carle, and those were cut off to give her aid.
Without her phone, she wasn’t able to contact her children.
“I had to send the police to my neighbor’s house in Morris to get hold of my children,” she said of the complications of not having a phone or committing cellphone numbers to memory.
She has since been able to get a replacement phone and was grateful that her contact numbers were intact.
Ashley said she’s received great care from the Carle staff, but there is no more treatment to be done where she is.
“They need to transfer me because the rest is just therapy, but they haven’t found a bed yet,” she said. “I found the same problem at home. I’m just kind of stuck.”
She said Tuesday was her most exciting day because she was able to get into a wheelchair.
“When you have a broken pelvis, there are no options,” she said. “You can’t stand, lay on your side or stomach.”
That lack of movement means the potential for pressure sores. That’s why she’s most anxious to get to a place where therapy can begin.
And she’s ready to put that positive attitude to work.
“I’m alive and I did the right thing and I’m here and I’m OK and I just have to count my blessings,” she said. “If given a second chance, I would still make the same decision.”