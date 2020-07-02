CHAMPAIGN — Two religious centers in Champaign-Urbana were awarded $100,000 federal grants to improve their security.
Campustown’s Chabad Center for Jewish Life and the Sinai Temple of Champaign-Urbana were recipients of the grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced.
The money will come from Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds enhancements for organizations “at high risk of a terrorist attack,” according to the department.
Davis’ district received four grants in all, with Chabad at Illinois State and Hindu Temple of Springfield also chosen.
“We’ll use the grant to beef up security within our center and also add security staff,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel at the Illini Chabad.
Julia Rietz, vice president of Sinai Temple’s board, said the funding will be used to incorporate security features into the building’s renovation.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant, although we wish funding to enhance security for places of worship was not a necessity,” said Rietz, the Champaign County state’s attorney and a member of Sinai Temple’s security committee.
“We are in the process of renovating our building, and as part of that process have been working with our law-enforcement partners at the Champaign Police Department and with architects on security concerns,” Rietz said. “We will be using the funding to enhance our security technology and the security of our entrance and windows.”
She said Sinai Temple hasn’t been targeted directly, but “Jewish houses of worship have been targeted across the country with tragic results.”
“This funding will help us protect our congregants, although we hope we are never in a position of having to need it,” Rietz said.
This fiscal year, Homeland’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program will provide $90 million in total to organizations that are deemed to be at a high risk of a terrorist attack.