DANVILLE — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle drunken-driving crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police said the pileup began about 9:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the Bowman Avenue exit in Danville.
A police report said Joseph R. Cast, 42, of Fairmount, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, left the road in his Jeep Grand Cherokee, hit the concrete barrier of a bridge and came to rest in the road.
His vehicle was then hit by Jennifer Scott, 63, of Seattle, who was driving a Ford pickup towing a trailer carrying a vehicle. The trailer and the vehicle became detached from her truck.
Kyle Kloepper, 36, of Champaign saw the crash unfolding and tried to slow his Toyota van, with three children inside, when the detached trailer hit his van.
A fourth vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was also slowing to avoid the crashes when that driver, David Johnson, 52, of Lincoln, Neb., was hit by a fifth vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck driven by Donald Blackmon, 50, of Bloomington.
Johnson’s Explorer then hit the detached trailer and rolled over on its driver’s side.
Police report that drivers Cast, Scott, Johnson and Blackmon were all injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Also injured was a 17-year-old male from Lincoln, Neb., who was a passenger in Johnson’s Explorer, and Tori Blackmon, 48, of Bloomington, a passenger in Donald Blackmon’s truck.
Police said Cast was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane usage.
The crashes shut down I-74 eastbound for about two hours while first responders tended to the injured and police sorted out what happened.