URBANA — A Champaign County judge has rescinded an order requiring probation officers to notify federal immigration authorities about foreign-born defendants with criminal convictions.
Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum last week reversed a 1995 order entered by the late Judge John Shonkwiler that mandated that probation officers in the six counties of the Sixth Circuit contact the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service within a week of someone’s conviction or sentence to probation or conditional discharge.
“The country was in a different place 25 years ago with regard to immigration. The laws and policies have changed such that we shouldn’t be the only circuit to disclose this information,” Rosenbaum said.
He said the rescission was part of a review of court orders he’s been doing since he became presiding judge of Champaign County in November and chief judge for the circuit a month later.
“When I became presiding judge, I went back and looked at all the orders entered in the county to see if any were outdated or needed revisions. When I became chief judge, I did the same thing,” he said.
Rosenbaum said he asked other chief judges throughout the state if their circuits had similar orders regarding foreign-born defendants.
“A few had it and rescinded it years ago. We are the only circuit that had an order,” he said.
Although the matter had been on his radar for months, Rosenbaum said he received a letter in May from Champaign immigration attorney John “Jack” Wilkie that was endorsed by several other local lawyers urging him to rescind the order.
In the letter, Wilkie said the 25-year-old mandate had the effect of working against Illinois laws designed to restrict or eliminate enforcement of federal civil immigration laws near courthouses.
“I looked at it as officious inter-meddling in what should be a private judicial thing,” Wilkie said. “I don’t know how often it happened.”
Fluent in Spanish, Wilkie said about half his law practice involves family immigration. He also represents many Spanish-speaking clients in traffic and criminal matters.
Both Rosenbaum and Wilkie said the Illinois Probation and Probation Officers Act states that in general, probation records are not public and their contents shall not be divulged except by court order.
“We don’t divulge to the federal government other classes of individuals. What makes our six counties (in the Sixth Circuit) different from the other 96?” Rosenbaum asked. “I want to be consistent with the other circuits.”
Wilkie noted that in late April, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, put out new guidance that limited circumstances in which civil immigration enforcement could happen in or near a courthouse.
“It says leave them alone unless you believe they are terrorists or have committed a violent crime,” Wilkie said. “A lot of these people are reporting for (probation) for misdemeanors or DUIs. They are working and have families here. They can get their green cards legally even if they are here undocumented.”
“This was punishing people who were trying to comply with the court’s orders and when they did, used to get intercepted,” Wilkie said.
Rosenbaum said he conferred with Mike Williams, director of probation and court services, who said the requirement was not all that onerous.
Williams agreed. He said it involved filling out a form on a handful of foreign-born defendants and putting it in the mail to immigration authorities.
“I wasn’t eliminating it because it was a lot of work,” Rosenbaum said. “It was just the right thing to do.”