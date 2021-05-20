Amber Oberheim is hugged by daughter Addison during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Avery Oberheim is hugged by her grandmother Debbie Dodson during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
The Oberheim family — front row, from left, Addison, Avery, Hannah and Aubree; and back row, parents Chris and Amber — gathered in December at Monticello High School as Avery committed to play softball at Heartland Community College.
A patrol car sits on the sidewalk outside of the Champaign Police department downtown on Wednesday, decorated to honor Officer Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Neighbors and friends line the sidewalk and driveway during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
L-R-Daughter Addison, wife Amber, daughter Aubry, daughter Avery, mother in law Debbie Dodson and daughter Hannah during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family's home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured as Champaign City Manager Dorothy David stood by with her head down. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois State Police Captain Jason Henderson speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup (right, in maroon shirt) waits to receive the body of Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim amid a four-deep sea of officers paying their respects to their fallen comrade, who died after a shootout early Wednesday morning in north Champaign.
Courthouse employees hug as they wait for the processional taking a slain police office to the coroners office from the hospital to the morgue past the County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Officers stationed along the route to control traffic salute as the body of a slain Champaign police officer is taken from the hospital to the coroners office along Main Street in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Retired Champaign police Officer John Murphy, left, and his son, J.T., wait outside the station Wednesday morning after an early-morning incident where two officers were shot. Murphy, who was on the force from 1986 to 2012, said he was 'just letting them know we are supporting them.' Officer Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex.
Emergency vehicles line University Avenue outside Carle Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning in Urbana, where Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim and his partner were taken after being shot while responding to a call earlier that morning. Officer Oberheim was later pronounced dead.
Police tape cordons off the parking lot Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, at the Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign as police investigate an early-morning shooting that left a man and a Champaign police officer dead and another officer injured.
Investigators work the scene of an early-morning shooting Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign where a man and a Champaign police officer were killed and another officer was injured.
MONTICELLO — When Christopher Oberheim wasn’t defending law and order, he was coaching softball.
“Chris used to coach recreation softball for us, then moved on to travel teams. He loved coaching,” Mindy Condis, Monticello’s assistant recreation director, said Wednesday as the community mourned one of its own.
The 44-year-old father of four who was in his 13th year as a Champaign police officer died Wednesday after being shot during a domestic-violence call.
Monticello High School softball coach Lauren Klein — who coached the officer’s daughters, including one of this year’s star pitchers, Amber — will remember him as “just the picture-perfect, proud-of-his-girls dad.”
That went for everything — from recreational leagues to the more serious travel teams he coached, including the Monticello Magic.
“Always there for his girls, supporting them, even during the demanding hours of his job and everything like that,” Klein said.
Klein said the news of his death hit the school — and softball team — hard.
“It’s hard as a team and as a family,” she said. “I mean, it’s a small school, so they’ve grown up together, they’ve played on the same travel teams.
“Chris has coached most of them at some point in their lives. Chris Oberheim has coached them and given so much to them.”
Members of softball teams he coached took to Twitter on Wednesday to express condolences.
“The coach that made me love softball. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for everything,” wrote Jade Falk, a former Monticello Magic player.
As a softball family, we would like to give our love and support to the Oberheim friends and family at this time.
Chris Oberheim was the ultimate girl dad and was so proud of his girls. He has given so much to the program and we are blessed to have known him. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/4uCdzZ55fP
“As a softball family, we would like to give our love and support to the Oberheim friends and family at this time,” read a post on the Monticello softball team’s Twitter account. “Chris Oberheim was the ultimate girl dad and was so proud of his girls. He has given so much to the program and we are blessed to have known him.”
Another social-media post noted that Officer Oberheim would often work the third shift so he could coach and attend his daughters’ sporting events.
‘They served their community’
The Oberheim family also financially supports Monticello’s Willow Tree Missions, which fights the very issue that may have contributed to the officer’s tragic death: domestic violence.
Willow Tree Director Rachel LeJeune said she had trouble getting out of bed after hearing the news of Wednesday’s shooting.
“I had gut-wrenching nausea, and then anger. I’m mad. I’m mad that our system fails to protect victims, and armed police officers, but goes out of its way to protect armed offenders and criminals, and I’m mad,” LeJeune said.
“Chris’ family was 100 percent the epitome of servants. They served their community, they served their family.”
LeJeune admits to struggling with why a family dedicated to helping others — Mrs. Oberheim is a certified nurse practitioner for Christie Clinic in Monticello — should have to deal with this kind of tragedy.
“This is the kind of family these things shouldn’t happen to,” she said. “No one should have to go through this, but they’re always the first person to be the ones there for someone else. They’re such a giving family. How do you support a family who are the first ones to support you?”
‘They are such good people’
Condis said her thoughts go to Mrs. Oberheim, who is her family’s primary health care provider.
“My heart is breaking for the lady who takes care of so many and puts their families first,” she said. “I wish we could take care of her and her family’s pain and they didn’t have to go through this. They are such good people.”
Monticello High Principal Adam Clapp said school counselors were made available to students during the school day and that administrators and Klein also met with the softball team to inform them of the loss and talk it through with players.
Meanwhile, the high school softball team is set to take the field at 4:30 p.m. today for a home matchup against rival Bloomington Central Catholic. At this point, the game is still on as the team does its best to balance pulling together while trying to give the family space amid the tragedy.
Said Klein: “We are trying to balance the need for space with needing each other.”
Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a Community Media Group newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.