CHAMPAIGN — Slain Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim’s old squad car, Unit 57, is now one-of-a-kind.
His badge number, 703, is emblazoned on the roof. A personalized logo — outlined by the picture of a softball, which he loved to coach — sits on the hood. His portrait, superimposed on the American flag, covers the rear window.
“A squad car is the officer’s office, their break room, their most used tool,” said police spokesman Joe Lamberson said. “When folks in the department were discussing ways to best honor Chris, using Unit 57 seemed like an apt way to do so.”
The memorial squad car, wrapped in black, is the department’s newest tribute for its fallen officer. With the artwork completed Monday, Champaign police Lt. Greg Manzana and Detective Art Miller drove the car 700 miles to Washington, D.C., where Oberheim’s name was inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
It’s currently National Police Week, but Champaign will celebrate next week. Thursday will mark one year since Oberheim was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic-violence call at an apartment complex in the northern part of the city.
“We thought it’d be appropriate to wait for our staff to be back and line up with the police memorial for Oberheim,” Lamberson said.
The squad car will make an appearance at the Police Memorial Ceremony on May 20, which starts 9 a.m. at West Side Park. All three of Champaign’s officers who were killed in the line of duty — Oberheim, Officer Robert Tatman and Sgt. Thomas Dodsworth — will be honored.
According to Lamberson, Champaign officers and civilian staff threw ideas together for the tribute car, bringing their designs to V.I.D.A. Bottega, a local car detailer.
The vehicle will be used for ceremonial purposes initially, but will find its way back into the service rotation — artwork still intact — once summer parades and memorial events wrap up, Lamberson said. In May 2023, Unit 57 will reach the end of its serviceable life and be decommissioned, he said.
“This is just a piece of the recognition our department is putting forth in honor of our fallen officer,” Lamberson said.