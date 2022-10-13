DECATUR — Amber Oberheim said she has heard the stories too many times: A police officer has been shot in the line of duty.
Oberheim, whose husband was killed on duty in May 2021 in Champaign while responding to a domestic disturbance, called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to keep his promise to her to do something about violence against police officers.
Her statement came after two Decatur officers were shot early Wednesday morning by a motorist during a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street in that city. The officers were rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where the motorist succumbed to his wounds.
“Thank God those two officers are still with us,” Oberheim said on social media.
She asked Pritzker when he was going to do something to stop the violence.
Addressing the governor, she said, “At the state police memorial in May of this year, you promised me that you would step up for my police family. I don’t know about you, but when I make a promise, I keep it.”
She asked Pritzker what it was going to take for him to follow through on his commitment.
Oberheim said the answer to what Pritzker can do is simple: “It’s really not rocket science as far as I’m concerned. I think if we were able to go back to a time when we let police be police and we held people duly accountable for the decisions they made and the crimes they commit to make it undesirable enough, ... I think we would have far less problems.”
Speaking during a break at a four-day national law enforcement survival summit she was attending in Terre Haute, Ind., Oberheim said the “state is in the state it is in because of its faulty, fractured leadership.”
She said she has been to Springfield three times and had face-to-face conversations with Pritzker. She said her repeated efforts have fallen on deaf ears.
Oberheim, whose husband worked as a Decatur officer for seven years, from 2000-late 2007, said the two officers shot Wednesday are the second and third Decatur officers who have been shot in the line of duty this year.
Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel said Wednesday’s shooting incident happened at 12:25 a.m. when the police who approached the stopped vehicle ordered the driver, who has been identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, to show his hands based on information known to the officers prior to the stop. The driver refused to comply with the instructions.
After an officer saw what was believed to be a handgun in the vehicle near the driver, they tried to remove him from the vehicle. Brandel said the driver then fired multiple times at the officers at close range, and police returned fire.
One Decatur officer was hit multiple times, and a second one was hit once. Fellow officers transported the wounded officers to the hospital, while Neal was transported by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers’ wounds are serious, but they are expected to recover.
One officer was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, and the other was in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Police said four officers fired their weapons during the incident, including three Decatur officers and one Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Illinois State Police will conduct an investigation into the incident.
The Decatur Police Department said in the near future it will release the videos captured on both body-worn cameras and in-car video.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said in a statement that as a former prosecutor, “let there be no mistake, I stand with the men and women in blue and their families. Their vigilance, sacrifice and service to others is greatly appreciated by many.”
Rose called for all Illinois residents to stand up for what is right, “show our respect for these fine men and women — and stop this senseless insanity that has been mollycoddling the criminal class, insanity that has only served to embolden thugs to disrespect and act out violently against these brave heroes.”
He asked people to keep the officers in their prayers.