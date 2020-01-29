URBANA — After a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of Yingying Zhang against two social workers at the University of Illinois Counseling Center, her family is trying again in state court.
“The Court dismissed the federal claims so the state claims were refiled with no substantive change,” said Pam Menaker, a spokeswoman for Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices, which filed the lawsuit Monday.
The family of the slain visiting Chinese scholar had argued that the social workers should have done more when Brendt Christensen, who was later convicted of murdering Ms. Zhang, told them three months before her death about his fascination with serial killers and that he’d purchased and returned items to move and dispose of a body. But U.S. Judge Colin S. Bruce ruled last month that Ms. Zhang’s death “was simply too remote a consequence of Defendants’ alleged actions to hold them responsible under the federal civil rights law.”
The federal lawsuit had also accused the social workers of violating state laws against negligence and Christensen of violating state laws against battery.
While he dismissed the federal counts, Bruce declined to take on the state charges, as he said the state negligence claims “are subject to a different standard” than the federal wrongful death claims, and so the outcome in state court couldn’t be “absolutely clear.”
Lawyers for the UI have argued that the social workers “cannot be held legally responsible for the random and incomprehensible actions of a lone individual committed more than two months after the Social Workers saw Christensen a single time each.”
The lawsuit was filed last June, just before Christensen’s criminal trial was set to begin.
After a lengthy trial, he was found guilty of the June 2017 kidnapping and killing of Ms. Zhang and sentenced to life in prison.
While a UI graduate student, he had visited the counseling center on March 21, 2017, after previously being treated for depression and sleep issues at the McKinley Health Center.
He told an intern at the counseling center that he “had thoughts of committing a murder,” according to the intern’s notes, which went on to say: “He explained that he had taken steps to put a plan in place by purchasing some items but had returned them.”
The intern requested that Christensen get a “consult” with someone else, and Christensen returned to the counseling center nine days later.
On March 30, 2017, he met with Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach, the counselors named in the lawsuit who both testified during his trial.
Christensen talked about murder in an analytical fashion as a fantasy of his, Miebach said, but when asked if he might act on those fantasies, Christensen said he wouldn’t.
When asked specifically if he had a particular target in mind, Christensen said he didn’t, Miebach testified.
Christensen was scheduled for another appointment with Miebach in early April and also was referred to Rosecrance, a substance-abuse facility in Champaign that has psychiatrists available.
He apparently never went to Rosecrance but may have showed up for his next appointment at the counseling center.
On April 6, 2017, Christensen filled out an intake form but never met with Miebach, who wasn’t sure why.
In their original lawsuit, Ms. Zhang’s family argued that the social workers “negligently encouraged” Christensen by not doing more to discourage his homicidal thoughts, such as by placing him in immediate and long-term care.
The lawsuits have put the UI in the position of both providing care and comfort to Ms. Zhang’s family while opposing them in court.
“We continue to stand by our social workers, their professionalism, and their commitment to the health and safety of our students,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Tuesday. “Though we respectfully disagree with the filing of this litigation, we continue to grieve with Ms. Zhang’s family and loved ones over her death.”
Despite intense search efforts, investigators have not been able to find Ms. Zhang’s body.
Under an immunity agreement, Christensen told his lawyers that he put her body in separate garbage bags and placed those in dumpsters outside his apartment.
If true, those garbage bags would’ve been taken to a landfill in Vermilion County, where they would’ve been compacted at least twice.