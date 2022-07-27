CHAMPAIGN — Keep an eye on those speed limits, drivers.
Champaign police have resurrected a directed traffic enforcement program that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and officers are again being deployed to undisclosed locations to watch for violators.
Champaign Police Interim Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead said police have never completely stopped traffic enforcement. But safety concerns have prompted bringing back the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program, STEP for short.
“There are areas we are receiving a high number of complaints, so we will be directing officers to those locations,” he said.
Some locations are on main arterial streets, and some are along residential streets where neighbors have raised concerns, Olmstead said.
So far the response from the community on social media to STEP has been positive, he said.
“I made a traffic stop a month ago, and I had an individual slow down and thank me for making the stop,” he said.
Assigned enforcement areas are going to be rotated frequently to address traffic concerns across the city, with officers focusing on reducing speeding and aggressive driving and raising compliance with stop signs and traffic signals, police said.
STEP officers also will be keeping an eye out for people who aren’t wearing seat belts in vehicles or who are using their cellphones while driving, according to Olmstead.
“Our community members and neighborhoods have expressed their concerns about excessive speeding and other traffic violations, and Champaign police have increased our enforcement efforts to keep everyone safe,” Chief Timothy Tyler said. “We are asking our residents and visitors to slow down and to not put yourself or others at risk.”
The chief is also reminding the public to be aware some kids are already back in school and to slow down in school zones and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers.
The chief himself has been putting in some hours with the patrol division when his schedule allows.
“He has made traffic stops, been present on crime scenes, even in the middle of the night, and ensured that our officers are getting the support they need, even while they are in the field,” Olmstead said.
STEP was paused in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Champaign police have followed federal guidance and local, state emergency orders to limit public contacts during the pandemic, Olmstead said.
While Champaign police and other police departments have been coping with staffing shortages Olmstead said some on-duty officers will be on STEP patrol and others will be responding to calls for service.
“Obviously, a major incident, such as a shooting, would divert even these resources to other, higher priority tasks,” he said.
While there’s already been an increase in the number of traffic stops, Olmstead said the main goal is voluntary compliance among drivers.
Those who would like to request STEP enforcement in their areas are welcome to send an email to police@champaignil.gov or by filing an online traffic complaint on the website at champaignil.gov/police, Olmstead said.
Meanwhile, Champaign police aren’t the only ones stepping up traffic enforcement out of safety concerns.
Illinois State Police announced they’re joining police in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin for a speed awareness visibility day enforcement campaign on Wednesday.
State police said speeding is involved in about one-third of all vehicle fatalities, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found traffic deaths grew by 10.5 percent in 2021, to 42,915, the highest number of fatalities since 2005.