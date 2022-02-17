CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters quickly doused a fire Wednesday night in a campus apartment.
A release from department spokesman Randy Smith said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a three-story building in the 0-100 block of East Armory Avenue after a resident smelled a burning odor in a second-floor apartment.
Firefighters found a fire in the wall between two apartments but were able to put it out with fire extinguishers.
The fire was accidental and no one was hurt. The occupants of two apartments were displaced as a result of the small fire.