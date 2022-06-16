UPDATE, 3:30 p.m.:
URBANA — State police report there is still a large backup on eastbound Interstate 74 at Lincoln Avenue even though traffic is getting through on the right shoulder.
Police advise avoiding the area while cleanup continues. That's expected to take at least until about 5 p.m.
Original story, published 2:48 p.m.:
URBANA — A semitrailer fire on Interstate 74 eastbound near the Lincoln Avenue exit in Urbana has caused all eastbound lanes to be blocked for a while.
The trailer, carrying potatoes, was reported on fire about 2:25 p.m., and several fire departments have responded.
Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 183 at Lincoln. Motorists can re-enter I-74 eastbound after crossing Lincoln.
A significant traffic backup is expected and police urge drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.