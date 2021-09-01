URBANA — Unfounded rumors spread on social media of potential harm at Urbana Middle School prompted administrators to put the school on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.
A release from Katherine Tellez, director of marketing and communications for the Urbana school district, said “out of an abundance of caution for all students,” backpacks and lockers were searched by school staff for weapons while students remained in their classrooms at the building at 1201 S. Vine St.
School officials did not find any weapons and there were no direct threats to any person, she said.
Families were notified of the situation. The lockdown was lifted about 11:35 a.m. and students resumed their day as usual.
“As always, student and staff safety is our top priority,” the release said. “USD #116 will continue to work with Urbana police to investigate this matter. We will have no further comment.”
Urbana police received reports of two fights Monday at the high school, including one in which a female staff member was injured and shots were fired outside the home of one of the fighters.