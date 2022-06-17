SAVOY — The display is nigh impossible to miss.
Passersby at the three-way stop next to the house in the 200 block of West Church Street in Savoy are greeted with 21 waist-high wooden crosses. In front of them, two signs that seem to form a plea: “What are we doing?” and “Vote.”
The display sits in the front yard of Champaign Cycle owner Peter Davis, who has lived here for more than 50 years.
Four days after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, Davis bought a collection of 1-by-3-foot flooring strips, cut them lengthwise with a power saw and screwed them together to form the crosses — one for each life lost, for each family that will carry the grief for the rest of their lives.
“It channels my frustration with what is going on in this country regarding guns and kids,” Davis said. “Everyone talks about, ‘They’re coming to take your guns away.’ No one’s going to take your guns away, but there’s a reasonable probability someone is going to take away your kid in school.
“The government hasn’t taken anyone’s guns; gunmen have taken lots of kids,” Davis said. “We have to look at things a little bit more reasonably.”
The display, Davis said, has become a fixture in the neighborhood. With his house right in front of an intersection, there have been plenty of onlookers, some of whom have called it a “strong, moving statement,” Davis said.
One neighbor recently picked wildflowers and put them at the base of each cross.
The handiwork is “very crude,” Davis said. “But they’re very effective.”
Despite the national uproar in the wake of the massacre, in which the 18-year-old gunman killed his victims with an assault weapon he bought, Davis is pessimistic about this instance being “different” for gun reform in the U.S.. He’s seen too many mass shootings in too short a time to be convinced otherwise.
“The thing is, when one of these shootings happens, it’s such a shock, but it will happen again,” he said. “We can’t eliminate the problem.”
Davis favors legislation aimed at harm reduction, like mandating gun-liability insurance, requiring more training and licenses to own a gun, and demanding that gun manufacturers implement more safety features.
He likened the situation to car safety; total vehicular deaths per capita have dropped by more than half in the last 50 years thanks to increased legislation, public messaging and safety measures.
“I’m not anti-gun, but something needs to be done,” he said. “Because you do not know when this horror is going to come to your elementary school, place of work, grocery store or church.
“Get involved, vote. We need to take steps to get this problem reduced.”