CHAMPAIGN — A fire that heavily damaged a southwest Champaign home Monday afternoon is under investigation.
Eddie Bain, spokesman for the Savoy Fire Department, said workers who were installing solar panels on a two story-home in the 4000 block of Danbury Drive called 911 about 2:45 p.m. to report the fire.
The home is in the Bondville Fire Protection District, which has a mutual-aid agreement with Savoy. Bain said there happened to be five or six Savoy firefighters at their station when the call came in and they were the first to arrive at the house.
“They had heavy fire coming out the top of the garage," Bain said. "The garage roof had almost collapsed. It got into the house and burned the back of the house off, the deck, the kitchen.”
Bain said approximately 30 firefighters from Bondville, Savoy, Cornbelt, Seymour and Champaign turned out to douse the blaze.
Winds out of the west-southwest spread heavy smoke, Bain said.
Bondville fire officials have asked the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the cause.
Bain said he was uncertain if the occupants were home when the fire started. They were there not long after the fire was reported, he said, receiving relocation assistance from the area emergency support services team.
Bain said the last firefighters cleared the house around 6 p.m. A Savoy firefighter received treatment at the hospital for an injury to his arm, he said .