THOMASBORO — Sparks from a welding torch are believed to have been the cause of a Tuesday afternoon fire at a Thomasboro waste hauler’s building.
Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said firefighters from his department, with assistance from Edge Scott, Eastern Prairie and Rantoul, responded to a call at 11:46 a.m. at GFL Environmental, where a garbage truck that was in the building for repairs caught fire and could not be moved. A large amount of smoke was coming from the building.
Once the smoke was removed, an employee opened the rear of the truck and dumped the burning debris, which was extinguished. Cundiff said there was no damage to the building or equipment. The truck sustained minor damage.
The about 25 firefighters who were on the scene cleared it at 1:17 p.m.