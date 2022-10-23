Special report: Tracing the path of gun used to kill Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim

A patrol car decorated in honor of slain Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim sits on the sidewalk outside police headquarters downtown on May 19, 2021, just hours after he was fatally shot while responding to a domestic-disturbance call.
The Indy Trading Post/Full Throttle Arms gun shop is shown in September on Madison Avenue in south-central Indianapolis. The store is now listed on Google as permanently closed, and its website brings up a page that says ‘We can’t seem to find what you’re looking for.’
URBANA — Almost immediately after Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim was fatally shot 17 months ago, police investigators knew who killed him and who had bought the gun his killer used.
But it took 499 days for them to build a criminal case against the working mom now accused of acting as Darion Lafayette’s personal shopper, and another woman who served as the liaison between him and the buyer.
Prosecutors refer to the legal purchase of a gun by someone who then hands it over to a person not legally entitled to have one as a “straw purchase.”
“It is a huge problem,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller, the federal prosecutor assigned to try to get a scintilla of justice for the wife and four daughters of Officer Oberheim and hopefully deter future similar conduct.
The veteran prosecutor said the two top ways guns get into the hands of convicted felons are that they are stolen or acquired through straw purchases.
“Often, it’s girlfriends without any felonies,” Miller said. “It’s not an unusual charge to bring. They are difficult cases to prove.”
And they are labor intensive, but having the gun is the best way to start.
An 18-page affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Ashantae Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal details the effort invested by two officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in amassing the evidence against the alleged suppliers of the gun that Lafayette, a convicted felon, used to end the life of a 20-year police veteran.
The crimes
At 3:32 a.m. on May 19, 2021, Officer Jeff Creel and Officer Oberheim, who was behind him, approached Lafayette to talk to him about a possible domestic dispute. Lafayette was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of the Town Center apartments on North Neil Street.
Lafayette quickly exited the car with a cellphone in his left hand and a gun in his right, and after a brief struggle with Creel, began firing.
Both officers were hit, but Creel was able to get off the ground and return fire, killing the 24-year-old Champaign man who hailed from Kankakee as he stood over Oberheim with a gun still in his hand.
Along with the Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol that Lafayette used, found next to his body in the parking lot, police also collected about eight cartridge casings, a box for a Glock gun, a Glock magazine and Lafayette’s cellphone from the crime scene that day.
Specially trained investigators conducted court-authorized searches of the cellphones of Lafayette and the women who helped him get the gun that killed Oberheim. Their messages to each other were key to the investigation that resulted in indictments against Corruthers and Lewis for buying and transferring a gun to the convicted felon, then trying to cover up what they had done
Charging process
The women, who also previously lived in Kankakee, were initially charged Sept. 30 after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley in Peoria approved the complaint that was accompanied by the investigative synopsis written by Champaign police detective Cully Schweska, who also serves on a task force for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives.
Four days later, a grand jury in Springfield agreed there was enough evidence to indict the women. They were arrested Oct. 13.
After spending seven days behind bars, Corruthers was released Wednesday, with Hawley ordering that she must live with her mother in Indianapolis. Her attorney told the judge she has two children, a job and no criminal background.
On Friday, Hawley detained Lewis, who is still on parole for a 2021 drug conviction out of McLean County for which she was sentenced to five years in prison. She served only a year. That felony conviction and another for obstructing justice bar her from buying or possessing firearms.
Shopping trip
ATF Special Agent Randy Strode, now retired, began the investigation into Oberheim’s death by tracing the Glock 48 handgun to the Indy Trading Post/Full Throttle Arms gun shop in the south-central part of Indianapolis. He learned that Corruthers bought the weapon there on Nov. 17, 2020.
On the requisite paperwork she filled out that day, Corruthers certified that she was not buying the gun for anyone else.
However, a picture of the receipt from the business for $607.74 — $519.99 for the gun and $47.99 for Sellier & Bellot 9 mm ammunition plus tax — was later found on Lafayette’s cellphone.
Other information extracted from his phone revealed that he and Lewis, whom he refers to as his cousin in texts, communicated via text between June and November 2020.
Beginning around Nov. 14, 2020, Lafayette inquired of Lewis, “wassup w the poles,” street slang for guns.
Subsequent texts that day from Lafayette say he is willing to pay Lewis “a couple hundred” if she can get him two guns.
Around noon on Nov. 17, 2020, the day of the purchase, Lewis asks Lafayette in a text: “What you trynna get,” to which he replies: “Ah pole or 2.”
Lewis then contacted Corruthers and made plans for Lafayette to drive to Normal to pick her up so that the two of them could go to Indianapolis together.
Just before 2 p.m., Lafayette texted Lewis that he was outside her Normal apartment, then there were no texts between the two of them for the next three hours, consistent with them being together in a car.
Late that afternoon, Lewis called Corruthers twice.
GPS coordinates extracted from Lafayette’s phone confirmed he went from Normal to the Indianapolis home of Corruthers on the afternoon of Nov. 20. Lafayette also searched for the address of the Indianapolis gun shop.
Around 5:20 p.m., there were more texts between Lafayette and Lewis.
“Which one,” Lewis asked.
“Glock 48,” he responded, then added, “Get me some shells too” — “Hallowtips if u can.”
Less than 10 minutes later, Lewis texted him that the price for all of that came to “6.2,” an apparent reference to the $620 in cash that Corruthers handed over at the gun shop for the gun and shells.
Evidently impatient, Lafayette texted Lewis: “what all it come w,” and she replied, “Bullets 50.”
About a half-hour after that exchange, the anxious Lafayette again texted Lewis, “Everything good cous,” and she responded, “Yeah waiting on background,” a reference to the firearms dealer’s check of Corruthers.
Gun journey
Three months after its purchase in Indianapolis, the gun surfaced in a shooting in Champaign.
On Feb. 21, 2021, Champaign police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive and learned that two women had been arguing about their relationship with Lafayette. During that tiff, he reportedly fired a gun in the air, then took off.
Police found a single fired Sellier & Bellot cartridge casing — the same kind bought at the Indianapolis gun shop in November and the same type that would turn up three months later at the North Neil Street shootings.
State crime lab scientists determined that the casing came from the Glock bought by Corruthers in Indianapolis.
On March 10, 2021, Lewis texted Lafayette asking what type of gun they had obtained for him. He responded “Ah 48,” then asked for Corruthers’ phone number.
He also scolded Lewis: “Don’t b goin around telling ppl I shot a gun like that’s a big deal or sum I shot that gun 4 times already.”
She replied: “For what? Data dumb you get up to 15 for discharge of a firearm. & she never reported it.”
The penalty for conviction of aggravated discharge of a firearm is up to 15 years in prison, and Lewis was referring to Corruthers’ consideration of reporting the gun stolen after learning that it had been fired.
Lafayette then assured Lewis that the police would not catch him with the gun.
“If I smack sbdy w this … I’m takin it apart piece by piece n getting rid of it,” he wrote.
He then told Lewis to reassure Corruthers that she didn’t have to worry about anything.
Champaign firefighters line University at First Street and salute as the motorcade passes by during the procession to take Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday.
Avery Oberheim, right, daughter of slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, watches as Monticello softball teammate Josie Nelson hands a carnation to Avery’s sisters before Thursday’s home softball game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
Monticello head softball coach Lauren Klein finds a quiet time to present a ball signed by teammates to Avery Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thousands turned out — along streets and overpasses, on foot and in fire trucks — to honor slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Here, a state police motorcycle escort leads the hearse during a procession from Urbana to Decatur.
Champaign firefighters line University at First St. and salute as the motorcade passes by during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and wait in front of the Champaign Police Department for the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A mans stands at attention on the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and line the bridge and the hillside at the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Savoy firefighter salutes in a bucket truck on the Curtis Road overpass as the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur passes by on I-57 south on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Monticello's team takes a moment of silence in memory of Christopher Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Included is his daughter, Avery Oberheim, third from right.
Monticello’s seniors — including fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s daughter Avery (15) — walk back to the dugout after presenting the state police with a blue-line flag before their home game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic. The scoreboard displays Officer Oberheim’s badge number, 703.
PHOTO GALLERY: Area pays tribute to slain Champaign police officer
On Thursday, thousands turned out to pay tribut to Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, killed in an exchange of gunfire early the morning before, with a processional from the coroner's office in Urbana through Monticello to a funeral home in Decatur, and later, at the softball game of daughter Avery, a senior at Monticello High School.
Champaign firefighters line University at First Street and salute as the motorcade passes by during the procession to take Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday.
Avery Oberheim, right, daughter of slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, watches as Monticello softball teammate Josie Nelson hands a carnation to Avery’s sisters before Thursday’s home softball game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
Monticello head softball coach Lauren Klein finds a quiet time to present a ball signed by teammates to Avery Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thousands turned out — along streets and overpasses, on foot and in fire trucks — to honor slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Here, a state police motorcycle escort leads the hearse during a procession from Urbana to Decatur.
Champaign firefighters line University at First St. and salute as the motorcade passes by during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and wait in front of the Champaign Police Department for the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A mans stands at attention on the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and line the bridge and the hillside at the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Savoy firefighter salutes in a bucket truck on the Curtis Road overpass as the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur passes by on I-57 south on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Monticello's team takes a moment of silence in memory of Christopher Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Included is his daughter, Avery Oberheim, third from right.
Monticello’s seniors — including fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s daughter Avery (15) — walk back to the dugout after presenting the state police with a blue-line flag before their home game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic. The scoreboard displays Officer Oberheim’s badge number, 703.
The scoreboard with Christopher Oberheim's badge number before Monticello High's softball game following his death.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The coverup begins
On March 29, 2021, Lewis texted Lafayette wanting to know the Glock’s serial number. He told her he would have to check the box since he scratched it off the gun.
He then followed up with: “Ask if she tryna get me another one” and continued to reassure Lewis that Corruthers had nothing to worry about because he would not be caught by police, and if he were, “I wouldn’t never say I got it from her.”
Lewis then relayed a message to Lafayette that she had received from Corruthers saying that Corruthers intended to report the gun stolen and was nervous about him firing the gun. She also wanted to know what else he wanted.
A third time, Lafayette reassured Lewis that the police were not going to link him to the gun.
“I need another Glock ah 43,” he texted Lewis. She concluded their exchange by sending him Corruthers’ phone number.
That same day, Lafayette began a string of texts with Corruthers that continued until May 2, 2021.
In his initial text to Corruthers, he identified himself as Regina’s cousin, then sent her the gun’s serial number and a request.
“I just need another Glock n I’ll be good I’ll leave u alone after dat I promise lol.”
“Okay let me take care of this first one. When u need it?” Corruthers replied.
“Really need it asap but whenever u ready … it’s up to u tho could do em both at the same time so it won’t b like u got hit twice,” he said, meaning that she could buy the second gun for him, then report both stolen to police.
She informed him she had already reported the Glock stolen but needed the serial number to complete the police report. She also told him she was planning to visit a pawn shop for a gun for herself.
Lafayette suggested she could get one for herself and him at the same time and he’d pay her. She then inquired what kind of Glock he wanted, and after hearing his top three choices, said: “Ima see what they got I got u.”
Apparently on another day, the anxious Lafayette told Corruthers he would be in Indianapolis to buy car parts and wondered if she could take care of the gun purchase for him that day.
“Ain no rush tho just letting u kno,” he texted.
She replied that she had an appointment at 4:30 p.m., needed to pick up her children and that “today ain’t looking good.”
In another series of messages, again apparently from another day, Lafayette reached out to Corruthers. She told him she had bought a Taurus .22-caliber at a pawn shop for herself, and he asked if she could still buy him a second gun.
“I need sumn u my only hope,” he said.
She answered: “They ain’t have no glocks I went to a couple places then I couldn’t pick it up until 5 days later. U know dude changing the gun laws ...”
And in a final exchange initiated by Lafayette, Corruthers told him: “Yeah my bad I ain’t gone be able to do it” and he thanked her for getting him the first gun.
“U welcome,” she replied.
Authorities confirmed that Corruthers bought the .22-caliber Taurus for herself.
On April 26, 2021, Corruthers reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that some time in March, the Glock she bought in November 2020 had been stolen from the trunk of her unlocked vehicle.
She told police the gun and its case were in a plastic bag, that she had last seen the gun in early March, that her car locks were broken and that several people had been in and out of the car during March.
Police officers stand at attention as officer Chris Oberheim's body is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region were on hand to show their support for the family and those who knew and worked alongside Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God Church on Wednesday in Decatur.
Law-enforcement officers from around the state and region stand at attention Wednesday outside Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur as Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s casket is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Police officers stand at attention as officer Chris Oberheim's body is placed in a hearse headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region were on hand to show their support for the family and those who knew and worked alongside Oberheim at Maranatha Assembly of God Church on Wednesday in Decatur.
A large contingent of police officers from across the state and region are on hand at Maranatha Assembly of God Church in Decatur to show their support for the family and friends of Officer Christopher Oberheim.
Woman and children watch as the hearse passes at the funeral processional along State Street of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, IL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A contingent of police officers make their way through the cemetery at the parade and burial of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim at Monticello Cemetery in Monticello, IL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.