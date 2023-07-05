URBANA — A Springfield man who was allegedly driving drunk on an interstate highway with two guns in his vehicle has been criminally charged.
Cedric Watkins, 41, was arrested by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night after he was seen swerving on Interstate 74 about 10 p.m., Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said.
In his vehicle, the deputy found two guns, one of which was loaded in the console and a second in a case. The deputy reported that Watkins smelled of alcohol and showed “significant impairment” even though he denied drinking.
Because of a previous drug conviction from 2007, Watkins is not allowed to possess weapons.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned him on two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for both guns and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
“For a felon to have a gun, you’re in the wrong community for an offense like that,” Olmstead told Watkins.
The judge set his bail at $25,000 but gave Watkins permission to leave the state for his work. He’s due back in court Aug. 8.