URBANA — A Springfield man who admitted that he sexually molested a child in his care about five years ago was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.
Ernesto Hernandez-Lopez, 46, must serve 85 percent of the sentence handed him by Judge Randy Rosenbaum, or just over 21 years behind bars.
Hernandez-Lopez pleaded guilty in January to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that he touched the sex organ of a child under the age of 13 during 2017 when he was acting in the role of caretaker for the child.
The child told authorities the abuse happened more than once in her Champaign home, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said.
Although Hernandez-Lopez was eligible for six to 60 years in prison, Sullivan agreed to cap his recommendation at 30 years and did that Thursday.
“The court can tell from the victim impact statements how the defendant’s actions have impacted this young girl," Sullivan argued. "She was involved in activities … drawing, music, playing at the park, playing with friends. Now all of that has disappeared.
"She is withdrawn, cannot sleep alone and does not trust people. In essence, he robbed her of her innocence, her right to be a kid."
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham sought a sentence closer to the minimum of six years, noting Hernandez-Lopez’s lack of a criminal history and the fact that he pleaded guilty, sparing the victim from having to testify at trial.
Ham also said his client has mental-health and substance-abuse issues that need addressing.
Sullivan said Hernandez-Lopez told police investigating the girl’s allegations that the abuse could have happened but he didn’t recall clearly because of his alcohol abuse.
Sullivan said Hernandez-Lopez’s only previous conviction was for aggravated driving under the influence from Indiana.
The case came to the attention of authorities in late August 2021 when the child told school officials about the abuse. Police began investigating and Hernandez-Lopez was charged in October.
He was given credit on his sentence for 134 days already served.