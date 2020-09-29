PEORIA — As his trial was scheduled to begin, a Springfield man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking out of a Champaign motel.
After the jury was selected Monday morning in Peoria, Franshon Stapleton, 47, pleaded guilty in the afternoon to all 16 counts against him.
Stapleton, who represented himself Monday, is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
“I commend the strength of the victims in this case who came forward to provide critical evidence against this defendant,” U.S. Attorney John Milhiser said in a news release.
According to prosecutors, Stapleton forced young women to have sex for pay and gave them a cut of what they made.
He did this while living in a motel in Champaign in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.
He recruited women from Champaign, Sangamon and Peoria counties who often were addicted to drugs, prosecutors said.
He used the website BackPage to advertise the sex acts that the women would perform and threatened them with violence to force them to comply, prosecutors said.
Stapleton also supplied the women with drugs and threatened to withhold the drugs to get the women to comply, prosecutors said.
He was arrested in May 2018.