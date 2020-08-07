URBANA — A St. Joseph man currently in the Vermilion County jail is expected to be returned to Champaign County to face charges that he abused a child by forcing him to ingest methamphetamine, hitting him and threatening to kill him.
Assistant Champaign County State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said he filed charges Thursday against Jason Boyd, 42, and expects that Boyd will appear in court in Urbana on Aug. 26 for arraignment for aggravated battery to a child, aggravated delivery of methamphetamine, and domestic battery with a prior domestic-battery conviction.
Boyd is currently jailed in Danville on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of an explosive device. Those were filed in June for activity that allegedly happened in March. Boyd is supposed to be tried on those charges Aug. 24.
The alleged abuse to the child, who was intermittently in Boyd’s care, came to the attention of Champaign County sheriff’s investigators in early June when a relative noticed bruises on the child, who was 12 when it started. She contacted authorities.
The child told an investigator that Boyd frequently beat him and threatened to kill him. On one occasion in late May, the child alleged, Boyd had a knife and applied pressure to the boy’s chest with it, causing the child to have trouble breathing.
The child also alleged that on several occasions, Boyd put methamphetamine in his drinks to make him do his chores faster. Umlah said the victim described in detail how that made him feel and said Boyd admitted to the child he had done that.
The child also said Boyd often threw items around his room, declaring he was “tossing” the child’s “cell.”
Umlah said Boyd has several previous misdemeanor convictions out of Vermilion County as well as a 2006 conviction from Georgia for cruelty to children.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges filed Thursday, Boyd faces six to 30 years in prison.