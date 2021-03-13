Listen to this article

URBANA — A St. Joseph man is being held in lieu of $1 million bond on allegations that he sexually molested a child in his care.

Joshua Rodriguez, 30, is expected to be charged Monday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 60 years in prison.

Rodriguez was arrested Friday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies after a child revealed to an adult earlier in the week that Rodriguez had allegedly repeatedly molested her.

A trained forensic interviewer talked with girl at the Children’s Advocacy Center after her revelation and deputies determined they had enough information to arrest Rodriguez.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos