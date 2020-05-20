URBANA — A St. Joseph man who admitted possessing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Nathan Ingold, 37, will also have to serve 10 years on parole after he’s released.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Ingold via video Wednesday morning. Ingold appeared from the Macon County jail in Decatur, where he’s been held since his arrest June 5, 2019.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson was in her office at the federal courthouse in Urbana; Assistant Federal Public Defender Johanes Maliza appeared from his home in Springfield; and Mihm appeared from a remote location, as well.
Ingold had pleaded guilty to the two counts in September 2019, just three months after his arrest following a court-authorized search of his home in St. Joseph.
He had been under investigation since February 2019.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught, a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found images of prepubescent female children in sexually explicit situations that he linked to Ingold’s IP address, using software designed to detect “peer-to-peer file sharing.”
Ingold admitted to authorities he had looked at child pornography off and on for several years starting in his 20s.
Ingold was employed as an engineer for Watchfire Signs in Danville. Peirson said he had no previous criminal convictions.