URBANA — A St. Joseph man who admitted he beat a child has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Jason Boyd, 43, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbuam on Wednesday to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, admitting that he beat the 13-year-old boy on May 31, 2020.
In return for his plea, other more serious charges of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated delivery of methamphetamine to a person under 18 were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said a relative noticed bruises on the boy in early June and contacted authorities.
The child reported that Boyd routinely struck him, put methamphetamine in his drinks to make him do his chores faster, and sometimes “tossed” the boy’s room, throwing things around, likening the process to the search of a jail cell.
Umlah said the child had reported earlier instances of abuse that included Boyd allegedly putting a knife to his chest and threatening to kill him and tying him to a pole and whipping him with zip-ties.
Umlah said Boyd had three previous convictions for domestic battery or violation of an order of protection and other convictions for battery, theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, driving under revocation and reckless driving dating to 2005.
Boyd was given credit on his sentence for 326 days already served.