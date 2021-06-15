BONDVILLE — A St. Joseph man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning near Bondville.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said the 40-year-old man was northbound on the 1100 block of South Barker Road, just south of West Springfield Avenue, when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree about 11:30 a.m.
The vehicle came to rest on its top.
Shaw said the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s police were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Bondville, Cornbelt and Seymour.