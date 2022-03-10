URBANA — A St. Joseph man out on bond in an unresolved gun and drug case has been charged with allegedly having more than 2 ounces of cocaine.
Kameron Farmer, 26, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Briarcliff Drive, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony that is punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy on patrol at Fifth and Lincoln streets in St. Joseph saw a car pass him that had expired license plates.
The deputy stopped Farmer and before he could approach him, saw Farmer moving around in his car.
Smelling burned cannabis, the deputy asked Farmer if there were any illegal drugs in the car and Farmer admitted only to having a cannabis blunt, Apperson said.
The deputy then searched the car, which also had Farmer’s child in the back, and found a backpack that contained about 80 grams of cocaine, about 12 grams of cannabis and 12 pills of dextroamphetamine, commonly known as Adderall, used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The deputy also found about $1,400 in Farmer’s wallet.
Apperson said Farmer denied any knowledge about the drugs.
He was also charged Thursday with lesser charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under suspension.
Farmer was released from the county jail Jan. 17 after being charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
He posted $25,000 cash to be released and is due back in court June 28 on those charges.
They stemmed from his Jan. 14 arrest for allegedly having a gun in a north Champaign neighborhood where shots had been fired, then fleeing from police, who found open alcohol, cannabis, cocaine and a gun in his truck.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Farmer’s bond at $500,000 on the new charges and told him to be back in court on both cases April 19.