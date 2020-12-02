STANTON TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old St. Joseph girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car she was driving was hit by a dump truck Wednesday afternoon at a rural intersection north of the village.
According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 4:04 p.m. to the intersection of county roads 2200 East and 1850 North, about 2.5 miles north of St. Joseph, for a report of an accident with injuries.
According to their investigation, the 17-year-old was driving driving a car west on 1850 North and stopped at the stop sign when she reached the intersection with 2200 East, then proceeded. The dump truck, which was headed south on 2200 East, tried to stop to avoid hitting her car but was unsuccessful.
The driver of the car was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown. The driver and passenger in the dump truck were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office has not release the names of those involved. No citations have yet been issued.