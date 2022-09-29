URBANA — Prosecutors continued Thursday to build what appeared to be a largely circumstantial case against a Champaign woman accused of murdering an Urbana man on a west Champaign street in 2020.
Lead detective Steve Vogel of the Champaign Police Department testified for four hours about his investigation into the Oct. 8, 2020, fatal shooting of Martin Morrow, 29, that led him to believe that Amari Robinson, then 16, and Printiss Turner, then 19, were responsible for Mr. Morrow’s brutal killing.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that Mr. Morrow was shot 14 times. Three of the wounds were to his head and face and the rest to his torso. Eight of the bullets exited his body; six remained in him. The fatal shots were two that pierced his lungs.
On cross-examination, Bao said there was no way to tell the caliber of the bullets that caused his wounds. Jurors are expected to hear later that Mr. Morrow was hit with both 9 mm and .45-caliber bullets. Police never recovered any weapons.
Now 18, Robinson is being tried first for Mr. Morrow’s murder.
Testimony on Wednesday was that she, Turner and Mr. Morrow were among several people at a home on Fairoaks Drive in Champaign on Oct. 7, 2020, at a celebration of life party for a recently deceased man.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 8, the three of them, along with Printiss Turner’s younger brother Amario Turner, and Patrick Jordan all left the house on foot, apparently intent on robbing a man who lived not far away.
In a recorded interview that Vogel had with Robinson on Oct. 9, 43 minutes of which was played for the jury, Robinson admitted being at the event but hardly knowing any of the people she left with, having recently moved to Champaign from Joliet.
When talk came of ripping off a white guy of $30,000 believed to be in his home a couple of blocks away from the party, she agreed to join in, calling it “easy money.” She claimed to be highly intoxicated from alcohol and pills, a detail that Vogel said none of the others interviewed ever mentioned.
She told Vogel the five of them were walking down William Street just west of Duncan Road but could not recall who was where in the formation.
“All I remember is we were together. They had just told me one of the opps lives here,” she said, a reference to an enemy’s house that one of the other men pointed out.
As they walked, she said shots came from behind her and that Mr. Morrow fell face first to the ground. She denied that she had a gun and said that neither Mr. Morrow nor Jordan had one.
“No, I didn’t see a person fire the gun,” said Robinson, adding she saw sparks, then began telling Vogel that’s what she saw when her older brother was murdered in Joliet.
“I watched my brother almost bleed out to death. I ran myself,” she said, as the shots continued.
“The whole thing I’m thinking about is getting away,” she said, crying at the realization that she could have been shot.
In the interview, Vogel then sought permission from Robinson and her mother to take her cellphone and examine its contents as a means of eliminating her as a suspect. She handed over a white cellphone belonging to her sister that she said she was using the night of the party and the morning after. Vogel testified police found “nothing of evidentiary value” on it.
However, Vogel testified at length about obtaining search warrants for social media accounts of the people there that night.
On both Robinson’s and Printiss Turner’s Snapchat and Facebook accounts, Vogel found four different videos, posted before and after the murder, that showed Robinson flashing a handgun. Turner was in two of those videos with her.
Champaign police Sgt. Brad Krauel, qualified to testify as a firearms expert, said he believed that the gun Robinson had was a “fairly inexpensive” and “very common” Taurus 9 mm with an after-market extended magazine.
Vogel also testified about multiple messages between Robinson and Turner on Oct. 6, 7 and 8, 2020, none of which directly addressed the shooting. The last communications between them on Oct. 8 came just six minutes after Mr. Morrow’s shooting had been reported to police.
“Love you bitch, on my daughter,” Turner wrote to Robinson.
“I love you more,” she replied to him minutes later.
Vogel also testified about a phone interview he had with Mr. Morrow’s nephew in November 2020 in which that man referred repeatedly to Robinson as a “set-up bitch,” who lured Mr. Morrow out of the home and that she had shot Mr. Morrow nine times.
Vogel said he was aware from both Robinson and her family and Mr. Morrow’s relatives that the two families did not get along.
It wasn’t until April 2021 that Robinson was charged with Mr. Morrow’s murder. Turner was charged five months later.
The trial continues Friday, and due to witness unavailability on Monday, won’t pick back up until Tuesday.