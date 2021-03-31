SPRINGFIELD — A state agency related to criminal justice on Wednesday requested a funding increase to implement new policies and programs meant to improve racial equity and curb violence in Illinois, while the Illinois Department of Corrections outlined a decreased request.
The Illinois Senate Appropriations Criminal Justice Committee heard testimony regarding budget appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and related entities, and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.
The criminal-justice information agency requested $47.1 million from the general- revenue fund as part of a $273.8 million budget. That includes $171.7 million in federal funding and the rest from other state funds. The request is $1 million more than the $46.1 million it received from this fiscal year.
The agency is tasked with improving how the administration of criminal justice is carried out by other state agencies and entities. This is mostly done through awarding grants, conducting research and analysis, planning and writing policy, and improving information and technology used in criminal justice.
“ICJIA supported programs that promoted decarceration, prevented and reduced violence and restored communities,” acting Executive Director Delrice Adams said in her testimony. “Despite the impact of COVID on the very vulnerable populations our programs serve, many grantees were resilient and creative in their approach to responding to the needs of individuals and families.”
The $1 million increase is to help the agency comply with new responsibilities established by the massive criminal-justice reform bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February. Several of the provisions in the new law require action by the agency, such as improved reporting for deaths in custody and research and data collection on pretrial practices, domestic violence and substance abuse.
According to testimony by agency officials, $800,000 will go toward staffing related to the new duties, and $200,000 will go to grant programs.
Outside of the proposed budget, officials said the agency and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts would need an additional $1 million to $2 million in funding to build the database and infrastructure required for the reporting requirements of the new law.
Smaller entities tied to the agency also requested funding increases. Metropolitan Family Services, a nonprofit that engages in hyper-local street intervention to reduce gun violence, requested an additional $2.9 million on top from its current $6.1 million to provide violence-reduction services in more communities on Chicago’s South and West sides.
The corrections department’s budget request was actually a decrease from what it was allotted in the current fiscal year, according to director Rob Jeffreys.
It includes $1.54 billion from the general-revenue fund and $97 million from other state sources.
Jeffreys said that was a 10 percent reduction from this year’s appropriation.
He said the decrease was possible thanks to “evidence-based programming” and reforms meant to reduce recidivism for former prisoners and streamline operations. As a result, Illinois’ prison population has decreased by 20 percent, to its lowest level since 1991, a feat Jeffreys said was accelerated by COVID-19.
Two bills introduced by state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, are meant to address inequities suffered by Illinois’ incarcerated population, which is overwhelmingly and d disproportionately non-White.
One mandates that anyone committed to the departments of corrections or juvenile justice who works as part of work release, training or correctional industries program be paid the state minimum wage.
Witnesses testifying on behalf of the bill compared the current minimum wage for prisoners, 18 cents an hour, to slavery. Brian Harrison of Chicago Votes told lawmakers that during his 13-year incarceration, from ages 14 to 27, his full-time work as a janitor netted him $28 a month.
Peters’ bill would raise prisoner wages to $9.25 an hour and raise the pay unemployed prisoners receive from the state from $10 per month to $270 per month. The former would cost $127 million annually, the latter would cost $62 million annually.
However, both incomes would be taxable by the state and federal government, and witnesses testified that most prisoners spend their money on goods sold by correctional facilities, which would circulate some of the money back to the state.
SB 2128 would add an additional $3.3 million to IDOC’s general revenue budget, exclusively for the purpose of restoring educational staff serving persons in IDOC custody to 2006 levels. The funds will be used to hire 31 educators and 19 vocational instructors.
If passed, it would be a 0.21 percent increase in IDOC’s FY2022 general revenue fund appropriation sought by Jeffreys.
“This is about making sure that we fund and hire the educators we need at the Department of Corrections, especially when it comes to this conversation of rehabilitation,” Peters said.