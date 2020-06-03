After looters damaged two businesses on the same day that a crowd of 500 marched in peaceful protest in his city,
Danville’s first African-American mayor didn’t hold back: In a Facebook post just past midnight Sunday, Rickey Williams Jr. chided the “lousy criminals” and “disgusting opportunities” who “do not care about racial injustice or police brutality,” and urged the public:
“Please don’t let this trash sully the great things we accomplished today & are moving towards in the city!” Throughout Illinois this week, from Champaign-Urbana to Chicago, massive gatherings in the name of good have shared headlines with ugly incidents. Here’s just a sampling. CHICAGO
During the city’s most violent weekend of 2020, 27 people were killed and at least 92 were wounded by gun violence, with more than half of the fatalities coming on Sunday following a night of protests and looting.
EAST ST. LOUIS
After four police officers were shot early Tuesday across the bridge in downtown St. Louis, the city was under curfew for a second straight night Wednesday, from 9 p.m. until 6 this morning.
ROCKFORD
Seventeen businesses reported burglaries or smashed windows between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday, according to police.
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
More than 20 were charged Tuesday with a variety of crimes after looting at B-N Target, Walmart and Kohl’s stores, multiple gas stations and what police described as “many” liquor stores.
DECATUR
Businesses across town boarded up doors and windows for fear of more looting and multiple “suspicious” structure fires, like those that happened on both Sunday and Monday nights.
DANVILLE
Five people were charged Monday in connection with looting that took place around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Stock and Field and Burlington Coat Factory on North Vermilion Street.
SPRINGFIELD
In the capital city, where a parade of approximately 3,000 vehicles took part in a Sunday procession organized by Black Lives Matter, there have been no reports of the unrest that’s occurred across the country.