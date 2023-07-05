PESOTUM — An Illinois State Police dog who serves residents of central Illinois is getting special protection thanks to a Galesburg couple.
A release from state police said Loki, the canine partner to Trooper Stephen Feurer, will be getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. courtesy of Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg.
The charitable organization exists to protect dogs assigned to police officers and other related agencies throughout the country. Since its inception in 2009, it has provided more than 4,150 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to dogs in all 50 states.
Loki is a 3-year-old male German Shepherd/Malinois mix who is trained in drug detection, suspect apprehension, tracking, evidence recovery and building searches.
Loki graduated from the Illinois State Police K9 Academy in May 2022, and he and Feurer are assigned to state police Troop 7, which serves Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.
Actively employed dogs at least 20 months old and certified with law enforcement or related agencies are eligible to apply for a vest. There are an estimated 30,000 law-enforcement canine partners in the country.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest weighs about 4 to 5 pounds, is valued at $1,800 and comes with a five-year warranty.