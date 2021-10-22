MONTICELLO — A security camera first alerted a Hammond man to intruders peering into his garage on the night he was murdered last January.
An Illinois State Police investigator stated at a preliminary hearing this week for two of the subjects charged with Michael Brown’s murder that Mr. Brown’s wife received an alert from the home’s security system around 3 a.m. Jan. 26. It showed three people peering into one of the garage windows.
After the security alert, Mr. Brown, 64, retrieved a firearm and left the house to investigate. Shortly after, his wife heard gunshots and rushed to the garage.
“She found him bleeding from multiple places, and watched him die,” said Eric Greenlee, a crime-scene investigator with state police.
Cellphone data, DNA and gun evidence led police to three suspects, Greenlee said at the hearing in Piatt County Court.
Blayton Cota, 19, of Granite City, and Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield, were charged with first-degree murder in Mr. Brown’s death last week. Schmidt was charged as an adult.
Both pleaded innocent at this week’s hearing. A trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3.
Piatt County prosecutors have also charged a third person — a 16-year-old from Springfield — with murder. A motion to transfer him to adult court is pending, according to State’s Attorney Sarah Perry.
Greenlee said the security camera at the Brown’s home in Hammond recorded video of three people wearing masks looking into the garage.
He said evidence from a cellphone “tower dump” — data downloaded about phones that connect to cellular towers — matched Schmidt’s phone to similar data collected in Logan County, which was investigating a string of burglaries.
Later, police found a 9 mm gun in the Sangamon River near Petersburg, which Greenlee said matched bullets that killed Mr. Brown. The firearm was traced to an owner in Sangamon County who had reported it stolen Jan. 25.
The gun had been disassembled prior to being discarded. After a majority of it was found by police, the barrel was discovered “with a magnet about eight days later,” Greenlee said.
Greenlee also said a blue surgical mask found next to Mr. Brown had DNA on the inside that matched Cota’s.
Police think the trio committed a string of burglaries and car thefts Jan. 25-26 in an area that stretched from Decatur to Lovington to Hammond and were caught in the act by Mr. Brown.
Police said Cota told them that Mr. Brown ordered he and Schmidt to their knees, but did not know about the third person, who made noise that distracted Mr. Brown long enough for Cota to run.
Cota said he took the opportunity to flee from the garage, then heard gunshots prior to all three fleeing the scene, Greenlee testified.
Under cross-examination, Greenlee said the security video only showed the outside of the garage and not the interior, and that Cota seemed lucid during his interview with police.
Both suspects were present at the hearing in front of Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades, separated at opposite ends of the courtroom.
George Vargas, a defense attorney for Schmidt, asked Rhoades to clarify the possible sentence should his client be convicted. With the use of a firearm during commission of a felony adding a possible 25 years to the sentence, she told Schmidt that the sentencing range could be 45 to 85 years in prison.