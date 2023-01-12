MONTICELLO — Cellphone data places a Springfield man suspected of murder in Hammond at the time of the deadly January 2021 shooting of 64-year-old Mike Brown, according to testimony given Wednesday during the third day of a Piatt County murder trial.
Zack Hanratty, a special agent with the Illinois State Police Intelligence Support Unit, said in court Wednesday that on the night of Jan. 25, 2021, and early morning hours of Jan. 26, a phone linked to defendant Jerome Schmidt left Springfield at about 10:30 p.m. and went south of Decatur.
Schmidt’s phone hit off of AT&T cell towers near Macon, Bethany, Lovington and Hammond, he said.
The information was gathered through a search warrant, Hanratty told Judge Dana Rhoades, who is presiding over the bench trial in Monticello.
Schmidt, 18, is one of two people charged with the murder of Mr. Brown, 64, of Hammond. Sill awaiting trial is Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City. A third suspect in the case — a juvenile — accepted a plea deal and testified against Schmidt earlier this week. In exchange, the juvenile will be charged with residential burglary.
Hanratty said that information gathered from the search warrant tracked two cellphones and both ended up in Hammond before 3 a.m., which was when prosecutors say Mr. Brown’s wife, Linda, received an alert about intruders on their property. Mike Brown went to investigate, cornered the suspects, but was shot and killed.
“There were also several phone calls,” Hanratty said, indicating that the phone belonging to Schmidt called a phone that belonged to the mother of Schmidt and Cota.
Hanratty confirmed calls around 3 a.m., 3:13 a.m. and the final one at 5:40 a.m.
Testimony from the juvenile indicated that the three suspects returned to Springfield and met with Schmidt and Cota’s mother. The juvenile also testified that Schmidt called his mother on the way home, confessing to the shooting.
Hanratty was the final witness called to testify by the state. But prosecutors said they also plan to introduce two stipulations of testimony — testimony read into the record from a potential witness that is agreed to by both the prosecutors and defense — in court this morning.
Public defender George Vargas told the court that Cota is expected to take the stand; however, his attorney, Diane Couri, was not available until 1:30 p.m. today.
“I expect that he will plead the fifth, as is his right,” Vargas said. “But she is not available until Thursday afternoon.”
If convicted, Schmidt faces 45 to 85 years in prison.