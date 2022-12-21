URBANA — Two Champaign brothers who allegedly gunned down a cannabis dealer in front of his young son are being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Judge Anna Benjamin on Wednesday arraigned Tomir Johnson, 16, and Tomari Johnson, 14, on charges of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 fatal shooting of DeCarlo Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Ky.
The charges were filed in juvenile court and allege the pair killed him during the commission of a robbery.
Rantoul police said Mr. Douglas, who was living in Urbana, apparently had not had any previous contacts with the brothers, who allegedly planned to rob him under the guise of buying cannabis from him. Police do not believe they got any money from him.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed motions Wednesday to prosecute the teens as adults, laying out the facts of what police believe happened as she argued for the judge to keep the pair locked up. They were arrested Tuesday morning.
Rietz said about 1:40 p.m. on that Sunday, police were sent to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive and found Mr. Douglas on the ground unresponsive. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died there.
As first responders were helping him and searching for witnesses, the brothers came out of a nearby home. Tomir Johnson had been shot multiple times.
Rietz said police found several bullet casings that came from two different guns.
Witnesses told police there were three people involved in the shooting -- Mr. Douglas and two others. They reported that the two young men who approached him began shooting first and that Mr. Douglas returned fire.
Rietz said Mr. Douglas’ young son witnessed the tragic exchange from his dad’s Jeep and told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center that he had gone with his dad to “sell some stuff” that police later determined was cannabis.
The child said when his dad got out of the Jeep, two people walked up to him. One had a gun in his pocket that he pulled out and used to shoot his dad.
Rietz said the child described Tomir Johnson as the shooter and Tomari Johnson as the talker.
Police collected Mr. Douglas’ cellphone and were able to see a string of messages between his phone and Tomari Johnson’s phone in which Tomari said he had heard Mr. Douglas sold cannabis, followed by them arranging the meeting on Falcon Drive to talk about a purchase.
Police also collected Tomir Johnson’s phone, which he sought to get back from police the day after the shooting. He told investigators he had merely been walking by the Jeep when he was shot for an unknown reason.
Rietz said a court-authorized search of his phone showed many pictures of him and his younger brother posing with guns as well as messages concerning a string of robberies.
Rietz said police also learned that the day after the shooting, Tomari Johnson contacted his cellphone provider to change the name on his account -- twice.
Arguing for their detention, Rietz said the brothers had had “significant police contacts” over the past few years.
Hallie Bezner, the lawyer appointed to represent Tomari Johnson, and Assistant Public Defender Katis Jessup, appointed to represent Tomir Johnson, asked Benjamin for enough time to have their clients evaluated by a psychologist and for permission to have access to an abuse and neglect court case opened in 2017 involving the brothers.
Benjamin agreed to both those requests and set the next hearing for Jan. 23. Any hearing on moving the cases to adult court would come after the psychological evaluations have been completed.
Because both of the teens were under 16 at the time of the killing, the state will have to persuade Benjamin that the juvenile court system lacks the ability to provide adequate punishment or resources to help them. The judge will make the decision as to whether their cases should be moved.
She said given the serious nature of the charges against them and the need to protect the public, both should remain in detention at least until their next hearing.
Mr. Douglas’ death was the fourth homicide of the year in Rantoul. Police have made arrests in three of those cases.