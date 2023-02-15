URBANA — A Rantoul police officer was justified in his use of force against a young armed man who was fatally shot with his own gun during a struggle with that officer, the county’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz offered her preliminary legal opinion about the Feb. 6 death of Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, after reviewing preliminary autopsy information and police reports.
In a three-page synopsis she released Tuesday afternoon to Rantoul police and The News-Gazette, Rietz said it’s possible that additional witnesses could come forward and provide relevant information.
“However, I do not expect any additional evidence or information to affect or alter my preliminary opinions,” she said.
Mr. Lee’s family has been in communication with Illinois State Police investigators heading up the investigation into his death.
Detectives plan to travel to their home in Chicago on Thursday to show them police body-camera footage of what took place late that Monday and answer their questions.
“It’s my understanding that ISP and Rantoul police will publicly release the video and reports that have been gathered to date either late Thursday or Friday, depending on how things go with the family,” Rietz said.
How it started
At 10:43 p.m. that Monday, Rantoul officers Haley Mennenga and Rikki McComas were sent to the 200 block of West Belle Avenue to take a report of a stolen vehicle.
A woman had left the car running in the road and went into a residence, then returned to see the car driving away.
As the officers were speaking with her in the street, Mr. Lee approached and interacted with her and them.
It was unclear then if Mr. Lee was involved with the car theft. He told the officers he was there to see a friend who lives in the area.
About 20 minutes later, at 11:04 p.m., the stolen car was found at Scott Street and Campbell Avenue, so officers took the woman to that area to identify it.
In the meantime, Mr. Lee had walked away from where he had interacted with the officers and car-theft victim.
Officer Jose Aceves, aware of the stolen vehicle but unaware that his two fellow officers had already talked with Mr. Lee, saw him walking near the intersection of Belle Avenue, Tanner Street and Ohio Avenue and approached to talk to him.
‘What do you have right here?’
Aceves told investigators that Mr. Lee was wearing a hooded sweatshirt under a jacket and that the officer could see a rectangular heavy object in the sweatshirt pocket pulling the pocket down under the jacket.
McComas, who had earlier spoken to Mr. Lee at the original scene, arrived and asked Mr. Lee if he had any keys on him, as officers had learned that the keys to the stolen car were missing.
Mr. Lee emptied his pants pockets, pulling out change, a lighter and a headphone case.
McComas then asked him what was in his front sweatshirt pocket. Mr. Lee reached his right hand into the pocket, at which time Aceves grabbed Mr. Lee’s right wrist and patted the bulky pocket, asking him “What do you have right here?”
Aceves reported later that he saw a black object with a circular hole, which appeared to be the bottom of a handgun magazine, in the sweatshirt pocket.
Struggle begins over firearm
Mr. Lee then pulled away from Aceves with his hand in his pocket as Aceves reached into the pocket and grabbed the object, confirming his suspicions that it was a handgun.
Aceves and Mr. Lee struggled over the gun. Aceves said it appeared Mr. Lee was trying to pull the gun out of his pocket. During the struggle, Aceves’ body camera fell off.
Aceves, Mr. Lee and McComas, who had joined the effort to get Mr. Lee into custody, then all went to the ground.
Aceves and Mr. Lee got back up and continued to skirmish over the firearm. Aceves reported that he and Mr. Lee had hold of the gun from both the inside and outside of the sweatshirt pocket.
For approximately 20 seconds, they wrangled over the firearm. At 11:18 p.m., it fired and Mr. Lee took off, dropping the gun as he ran.
Aceves then got up and fired his duty weapon three times in Mr. Lee’s direction, but none of those shots hit him.
Aceves said he fired due to the seriousness of the offense and because he was concerned about Mr. Lee being a danger to the public and possibly possessing another weapon.
Citizen reports man in backyard
Rantoul police officers and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found Mr. Lee almost 20 minutes later, at 11:37 p.m., in a backyard at 208 E. Campbell Ave., about two blocks northeast and across the Canadian National railroad tracks from where he had struggled with the officers. They had been unable to locate him until a citizen called to report hearing a man moaning in her backyard.
They found Mr. Lee unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to his inner left thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and administered aid until paramedics arrived and took him in an ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary autopsy results from forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao indicated that the cause of death was a single contact gunshot wound to the left inside thigh, tracking downward from front to back, perforating the left femoral artery. Bao found no other injuries to Mr. Lee.
‘Totality of the circumstances’
Because of Mr. Lee’s 2021 conviction for domestic battery with a prior domestic battery, he was not able to legally possess a gun.
Rietz opined that Aceves was legally justified to speak with and search Mr. Lee, based on existing case law. The officer knew of an ongoing stolen-vehicle investigation and saw Mr. Lee in the area.
He was not aware that other officers had spoken to Mr. Lee earlier, nor that the vehicle had been recovered.
“It was appropriate for the officers to attempt to determine if he was a witness, the suspect or uninvolved,” Rietz said. “Moreover, Aceves reasonably would have potential concerns for his own safety and the safety of the public given the time of day, the lack of lighting, the appearance of a heavy object in Mr. Lee’s pocket and Mr. Lee’s actions when asked about the object. These concerns further justify his attempt to search Mr. Lee.”
As for his use of deadly force, Rietz cited the applicable Illinois law to conclude it was legally justifiable:
“A peace officer is justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm when he reasonably believes, based on the totality of the circumstances, that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or another person; or when he reasonably believes, based on the totality of the circumstances, both that such force is necessary to prevent the arrest from being defeated by resistance or escape and the officer reasonably believes that the person to be arrested is likely to cause great bodily harm to another; and the person to be arrested committed or attempted to commit a forcible felony which involves the infliction or threatened infliction of great bodily harm or is attempting to escape by use of a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicates that he will endanger human life or inflict great bodily harm unless arrested without delay.”
Said Rietz: “Officer Aceves reasonably believed Lee presented a risk to the officers and the public; Mr. Lee had attempted to escape the encounter with the illegally possessed firearm; Officer Aceves was not aware of the extent of Mr. Lee’s injury when he fled; and Officer Aceves reasonably believed Lee may have access to another deadly weapon at the time he fled from Officer Aceves after the gun discharged.”