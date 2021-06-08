CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign teen who died violently Saturday night — the fourth shooting death in the city this year — had been involved in a shooting two years ago that killed his dear friend.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Quansay L. Markham, 17, was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, less than an hour after being shot in north Champaign.
Police were called at 5:45 p.m. to the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and Fifth Street for a shooting. They found Mr. Markham seated in a vehicle, hit by multiple gunshots. They said another vehicle had pulled up near his and the shooter fired then fled. There were children playing outside in the area at the time of the attack.
Two years ago, Mr. Markham had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon after authorities believe he accidentally shot and killed Elijah Booker, 14, of Champaign.
Elijah was a sleepover guest in Mr. Markham’s Hedge Road home. Mr. Markham was 15 at the time.
About 1:30 a.m. on May 11, 2019, authorities said Mr. Markham had a gun out in the living room of his home which fired and hit Elijah Booker then also hit another teen who was on the couch next to Elijah. The second teen was not seriously injured.
By the time police arrived at the home, Mr. Markham was gone. The gun used to kill Elijah was never found. Ten days later, family members brought him to the Juvenile Detention Center.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said at the time of Elijah’s death, Mr. Markham was on probation for an August 2018 aggravated battery. He admitted that he beat up another youth and stole his shoes.
Rietz said Mr. Markham was not living up to all the rules of his probation — using cannabis, not going to school or counseling — so she filed a petition to revoke his probation prior to Elijah’s shooting. He admitted his failures and was supposed to be sentenced on May 16, 2019. But he failed to appear for that resentencing, five days after Elijah’s death.
After he turned himself in, Rietz said Mr. Markham was briefly hospitalized, given a psychological evaluation and returned to the detention center. Because his family was not cooperating with authorities in the investigation into Elijah’s death, Rietz said she opted not to pursue prosecution of the involuntary manslaughter charge — family members were the only witnesses — and instead presented evidence about what the police believe happened to a judge who was resentencing him for the underlying aggravated battery conviction.
Mr. Markham was resentenced to the Department of Juvenile Justice but released after a few months.
In February 2020, parole agents found a loaded 9 mm gun in his bedroom, and he was again sent back to juvenile prison in June 2020. He again served a few months before being released.
Rietz said on Dec. 28, 2020, Champaign police had information about a vehicle that had young men and guns inside.
Mr. Markham was in the passenger seat of that vehicle and ran from police, who found a 9 mm gun with an extended magazine between the front passenger seat and the door frame where he had been sitting.
After receiving information from the state crime lab that linked the gun to Mr. Markham, Rietz again filed more weapons-related charges in February against him, obtained a warrant and asked that his case be transferred to adult court “because of his priors and the very serious nature of the offenses,” she said.
That warrant had not been served at the time of Mr. Markham’s death, she said.
Rietz said the end goal of the prosecution of Mr. Markham for Elijah Booker’s death was not just justice for Elijah’s family.
“All along, we only wanted him and his family to be honest about what happened so we could help them address the issues that everyone has,” she said.
“I believe he shot Elijah but it was absolutely accidental. I am sure that being involved in the death of a friend was extremely traumatic, and we truly wanted to provide support to him and the whole family, but they were not willing to accept that at that time. That is tragic.”
She said it was also “reasonable to believe” that Elijah Booker knew there was a gun in the Markham home that morning.
Mr. Markham’s fatal shooting Saturday marked about the 111th case of confirmed shots fired in the city this year. A man was also shot in downtown Champaign about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.