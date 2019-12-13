URBANA — Urbana police are looking for the people who fired several shots into a crowd in the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in that city.
About 4:10 p.m., several people called 911 to report shots fired at the Town and Country complex in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue. Police were told there were several people running and driving away from the area, but they had scattered by the time officers arrived.
Officers found a black Audi sedan in the parking lot near building 803 that was riddled with bullet holes. It had been reported stolen from Chicago.
Police learned that there were several people near the Audi when another vehicle drove up to the group. At least one person got out of that vehicle and began firing toward the group, causing the group to flee and the suspect vehicle to drive off.
Police did not find anyone injured. They ask that anyone with information, photos or video contact them at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.