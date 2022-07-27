URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he shot a man during a robbery more than two years ago has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Under truth-in-sentencing, Gregory Sappington will have to serve almost 12 years before he can be released.
Sappington, 40, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Beardsley Avenue, had pleaded guilty in May to aggravated battery with a firearm for a Nov. 21, 2019, shooting that happened in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said police were sent to that block for shots fired about 10:15 p.m. and found evidence that several bullets flew but no victims. While there, they were told of three men with wounds at a hospital.
Police learned that the men had gone to the neighborhood to sell drugs to Sappington, who apparently intended to rob them. Also charged with Sappington was Michael Simmons, 24, of Urbana, whose case remains unresolved.
Police found Sappington in a home on that street and connected a spent casing found in the driveway where the shooting happened to a gun found hidden under the seat of a car linked to him.
They also found gunshot residue on Sappington’s hand and his palm print on a gun magazine, Larson said.
When Sappington agreed to plead guilty, Larson dismissed charges alleging that he shot two other men and robbed them at gunpoint of their cellphones and cannabis. Had he been convicted of the armed robbery, he would have faced 21 to 45 years in prison.
He initially agreed to let Judge Roger Webber decide what sentence should be imposed, up to a cap of 20 years to which he and Larson had agreed.
However, Larson and defense attorney Ed Piraino later realized that when Sappington pleaded guilty he had not been properly admonished that he would be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence as opposed to 50 percent.
Therefore, Larson and Piraino negotiated the 14-year deal with credit for 122 days that Sappington has already served. He has to turn himself in to begin the sentence on Aug. 3.