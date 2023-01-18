URBANA — A Richton Park man who had a gun and cannabis in his car while speeding through Champaign County has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Jeremy Bruce, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of more than 100 grams of cannabis in connection with his Oct. 24 arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said about 12:30 a.m. that Monday, an Illinois State trooper spotted a car going 114 mph south on Interstate 57 and followed it as it got off the interstate onto Market Street.
There, the car reached speeds of 130 mph, Umlah said, before coming to a stop for the trooper on Market.
The trooper could smell cannabis coming from inside the car. A search of the vehicle turned up about 6 ounces (184 grams) of cannabis, a loaded gun and hollow-point ammunition.
Umlah said Bruce had no firearm owner’s identification card, no concealed-carry license and no valid driver’s license.
The prosecutor said Bruce had a previous conviction for driving under suspension. He was given credit for 87 days served on his sentence.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Bruce for drug treatment while in prison.