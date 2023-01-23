URBANA — No one was injured but a family was displaced by a fire Sunday evening at a home in east Urbana.
Urbana fire Battalion Chief Greg Kingston said flames were visible from the garage of the home in the 0-100 block of Squire Court when firefighters arrived at 9:36 p.m.
“The fire was under control within 10 minutes after arrival,” Kingston said. “There was heavy fire damage to the attached garage and heat and smoke damage throughout the house.”
The home's occupants had all gotten out by the time firefighters arrived. They were displaced and are being assisted by the emergency services support team and the Red Cross.
Kingston said damage estimates have not been determined, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.