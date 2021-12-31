A suspect in the shooting death of a Bradley police officer is in custody.
lllinois State Police said this morning that Darius D. Sullivan, 25, was in custody and that arrangements were being made to transport him from Indiana to Kankakee County.
Police are continuing to search for a second person connected to Wednesday's shooting death of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at a Comfort Inn, asking the public for help in locating Xandria A. Harris, 26, of Bradley.
Tips can be called in at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.
From The Associated Press:
Two officers were speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn along a highway in Kankakee County when they were shot, according to the county sheriff’s office.
The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where the 49-year-old Rittmanic died. The other officer — identified by the Illinois State Police as 27-year-old Tyler J. Bailey — underwent surgery was listed in critical condition on Thursday, according to the Bradley Police Department.
The officers were at the hotel to investigate a report of dogs that were barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. They found the room where the vehicle’s possible owner was staying and were shot while talking to the people in that room, it said.
Authorities arrested two other people Thursday on charges alleging they impeded the search for Sullivan and a woman also suspected in the shootings.
Nichele Newton-Carroll, 43, and Jelman Sullivan, 21, face charges of obstructing justice/leaving the state, the (Kankakee) Daily Journal reported. Neither had an attorney listed Friday in court or jail records.
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe identified Newton-Carroll as Sullivan's mother. Rowe said he is not sure of the connection between Jelman Sullivan and Darius Sullivan.
The hotel shootings came hours after a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while responding to a motorist assist call on a highway near Mill Shoals, roughly 200 miles south of Bradley.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sean Riley was found dead by a second officer who later arrived at the scene, and the deputy’s squad car was later found abandoned on I-64, police said. Authorities arrested a Kentucky man suspected in that attack and a carjacking in Missouri.