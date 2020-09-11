Suspected LSD, Ecstasy pills found in home
URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed illegal drugs in his home has been charged with two felony counts.
Arturo Ibarra, 20, of the 1800 block of Peach Street, was arrested Thursday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said members of the drug investigation unit had obtained a search warrant for Ibarra’s home and served it Thursday afternoon.
They found 14 hits of LSD, 755 tablets believed to be Ecstasy pills, and about $3,200 cash, Apperson said.
Ibarra was arraigned Friday on one count of possession of LSD, a Class 1 felony, and possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance, a Class 3 felony.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $15,000 and ordered him to be back in court Oct. 13.