URBANA — Two Champaign men charged in separate murders in that city who fled the area are now back in the county jail.
Darrion White, 20, who listed an address in the 2900 block of Maplewood Drive, and Calvin Williams, 18, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, each appeared before Judge Adam Dill on Friday and were given new court dates.
White was arrested Thursday in Glenwood by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, who found him at a girlfriend’s house. He’s accused in the Aug. 28, 2018, fatal shooting of David Sankey, 16, of Champaign.
Williams is charged in the fatal shooting of Gerryontae Brown, 16, who was hit by gunfire while inside his home about 5:15 p.m. Nov. 12.
Based on information that Mr. Brown told others, Champaign police focused their investigation on Williams fairly quickly. However, they were unable to locate him before he left town.
Williams was arrested in Berrien County, Mich., two days later and declined to return to Champaign County voluntarily. He was brought back Thursday night.
White is due back in court Tuesday.
Williams is due back Dec. 30 for a probable-cause hearing prior to his Jan. 26 pretrial date.
Each man is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.