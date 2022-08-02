DANVILLE — A fire that the Danville fire chief called “suspicious in nature” damaged an unoccupied home early Tuesday morning in that city.
Firefighters were called at 1:19 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of North California Street.
Fire Chief Donald McMasters said smoke and flames were coming from the windows when firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished.
He estimated damage to the house, which he said had an approximate value of $65,000, at $35,000.
No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.