Talking Gun Violence, Part 14: The GOP gubernatorial field
PODCAST: Former Parkland College police chief and Champaign police officer Von Young weighs in on recent discussions at Champaign city council meetings, the need for more officers, probable cause traffic stops and more. #chambana https://t.co/QovAcuTBqi— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 23, 2022
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13
Guest commentaries: Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates
Open records reports: Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
By now, Day 1,142 of the Pritzker Administration, Illinoisans who follow the news know where their governor stands on gun violence.
It’s “a public health crisis” that’s “devastating communities, neighborhoods, blocks and families” from Chicago to Champaign and demands “an unprecedented statewide investment” — of $250 million over the next three years — J.B. Pritzker announced in November.
Today, in Part 14 of his Community Conversation on gun violence, Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO asked those across the aisle — the seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor — for their views on the timely topic ahead of the June 28 primary election.
Are you yourself a gun owner? (Feel free to include details — how many, for hunting/safety, etc.?)
JESSE SULLIVAN: “I grew up hunting in central Illinois with my grandpa, and I own a Beretta M9 pistol to protect my family, the same model of weapon I carried in Afghanistan as an Army civilian.”
RICHARD IRVIN: “Yes, I own two licensed firearms.”
MAX SOLOMON: “Yes, I’m a gun owner. I have a few, for home and personal safety.”
GARY RABINE: “Yes, I am a gun owner and a strong proponent of Second Amendment rights. Unfortunately, in today’s hyper-political environment, gun owners become the focus of the out-of-control gun violence in our state.
“The crime problem is not caused by legal gun owners but rather the influx of illegal guns and failure of our elected officials, like Governor Pritzker and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, to hold criminals accountable.
“And I own firearms for recreation, hunting and safety.”
PAUL SCHIMPF: “Yes.”
DARREN BAILEY: “Yes. I hunt and carry, but it's nobody's business how many guns any law-abiding American citizen owns.”
Are you yourself a gun owner? (Can be a yes/no if you'd prefer but if
yes, feel free to share details — how many. for hunting or safety, etc.).
CHERYL ERICKSON: “Yes, I am a gun owner of several and I use them for recreation and protection of my family.
“All my weapons are legally registered in the state of Illinois.”
Have you personally been impacted by gun violence?
CHERYL ERICKSON: “Yes. My brother attempted suicide using a gun and as a veteran firefighter, I have been on several gun violence medical calls.
“In the military as a combat photographer stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, I was on an assignment at the border flying in a Huey helicopter and looking through the zoom lens at the sniper on the east side of the border looking at me through his rifle scope.”
PAUL SCHIMPF: “Acquaintances of mine have been victims of violent crime.
"The reluctance of people to visit certain areas of our state due to a lack of safety impacts all of us as this hurts our state’s economic growth.”
RICHARD IRVIN: “I grew up in public housing in Aurora, surrounded by crime and gun violence. And I was mayor of Aurora when a gunman tragically killed six people at Henry Pratt (Company).
”We need to restore safety in communities all across Illinois so families and businesses can thrive.”
DARREN BAILEY: “No.”
JESSE SULLIVAN: “I served as an Army civilian in Helmand, Afghanistan. In my time there, we tragically lost more than 30 members of our task force. The psychology of constant violence takes a real toll, and I pray that our children will never experience the numbness that comes from experiencing continual, repeated loss.
One of the strongest forces of this campaign for me has been meeting the families of those who have lost loved ones from this epidemic of violence. Whether it’s Angela Gregg and Mychal Moultrie Sr. who lost their four year old MJ; or Patricia Deates, who lost her son Eric; or the Oberheim family, who lost their husband and father, police officer Chris Oberheim, right here in Champaign, these stories should impact each of us, as they show that this is not just about statistics, these are real lives with real consequences.
"There is no more important role for a government than to ensure people feel safe in their homes.”
MAX SOLOMON: “No, I have never been personally impacted by ‘gun violence.’”
GARY RABINE: “Every citizen of Illinois is impacted by gun violence in some way, whether it is by the horrible experience of being victimized by a violent criminal or by the crime tax we all pay in some form.”
“The city of Chicago, the economic engine of our economy, has been decimated by the failed soft-on-crime approach of J.B. Pritzker and those whom he supports. Areas of the city that just a few years ago were full of thriving businesses are now shuttered. South State Street in Chicago looks like 1990s Detroit.
”The tax revenues lost because business owners recognize that Chicago and the rest of the state aren’t safe for business is incalculable.
“And it is not just Chicago anymore. Crime rates are up in virtually every metropolitan area of the state, including Aurora — contrary to the claims of Mayor Irvin. During the holiday season last year, there was a horrifying shootout at the Oak Brook Mall and two downstate police officers were murdered in the line of duty.
“Violent crime will be the number one issue in this campaign. J.B. Pritzker is going to have to explain why he took the soft-on-crime approach that he did.”
What’s a bold step you’d take as governor that you believe would set the state on the right path in curbing the problem?
DARREN BAILEY: “I support repealing the anti-police legislation signed into law by J.B. Pritzker and will continue fighting for the repeal of this as governor.
“I support the good men and women serving in our law enforcement, and I support safer communities for every Illinoisan, so I’ll defend the police, not defund them. We must also enforce the laws we have to stop criminals. Illinois does not need more gun laws.
“The woke left has zero credibility when it comes to the issue of violence on our streets. The politicians on the left advocate for defunding the police, limiting law enforcement’s ability to catch criminals who commit acts of violence.
“Then we have prosecutors like Kim Foxx in Cook County flat out refuse to prosecute these criminals. Then the few criminals who are sentenced end up getting an early release, thanks to our inept governor’s soft-on-crime policies.
“We have plenty of laws. We need to elect real leaders who will enforce them.”
GARY RABINE: “I don’t accept the premise of the question — that there is a ‘gun violence’ problem in Illinois. A criminal violence problem certainly exists with the violent offenders overwhelmingly using illegally-obtained weapons and those weapons are flowing in from the bordering states.
“To successfully address the violence problem, the flow of illegal guns across state lines must be curtailed. As governor, I will call for a meeting with the governors of our bordering Midwestern states, along with representatives from federal and state law enforcement, to craft a multi-jurisdictional solution.
“The only realistic way to deal with the gun violence issues is to initiate a comprehensive federal/state approach utilizing existing resources and laws in a coordinated effort to stop the flow of guns into the high-violent crime areas in the larger urban zones. The representatives of law enforcement with whom I have spoken agree and would be supportive of a broader, more coordinated approach.”
PAUL SCHIMPF: “As a former prosecutor who worked the Saddam Hussein trial in Iraq, I have the experience and credibility to bring law enforcement and community leaders together to find solutions that will make our communities safer.
“Unlike our current governor, I will hold myself accountable as Illinois governor for doing so.”
CHERYL ERICKSON: “I would revoke the cash bail for offenders committing violent crimes. I would push for stiffer penalties for violent offenders, regardless of which offense was committed.”
RICHARD IRVIN: “Criminals in Illinois feel emboldened because we see and hear time and time again that they won’t be held accountable for their actions. We need to end this by repealing some of the worst policies in Pritzker’s pro-criminal law.
“We absolutely need to crack down on repeat gun offenders and do whatever we can to make our communities safe. I would also support legislation to allow the voters to recall rogue state’s attorneys like Kim Foxx who refuse to hold violent criminals accountable.”
MAX SOLOMON: “I will make Illinois a ‘constitutional carry’ state for law-abiding citizens. The deterrent factor will curb the use of guns in the commission of violence.
“In addition, I will repeal all specialized taxes and fees on guns and ammo in the state of Illinois, including in Cook County.
“By the way, ‘gun violence’ is a misplacement. Guns are not violent, people are.”
JESSE SULLIVAN: “My Safe Streets Leadership Council is the largest coalition of active law enforcement of any gubernatorial candidate in Illinois, including over a dozen active sheriffs and state’s attorneys.
“The truth is, we’ve dealt with surges of violence before. And law enforcement knows how to address this issue. We need a return to proactive, community policing that allows law enforcement to go out and do their jobs, knowing that their leaders have their backs.
“I’ve heard from too many police officers who are demoralized and demotivated, because they fear a swift trial in the court of public opinion in J.B. Pritzker’s anti-police state. That will end on my watch.
“At the same time, we need to address long-term root causes by working to provide educational and economic opportunities for all Illinoisans, which is why I’m a passionate advocate for school choice. We should not be condemning the poorest children to the lowest-performing schools.”
One of our local legislators, Sen. Chapin Rose, has proposed a comprehensive ‘Fund the Police Act.’ Part of it calls for those convicted of violent firearms crimes to receive a mandatory 10-year sentence for a first offense and a life sentence for a second. Thoughts?
PAUL SCHIMPF: “I do not believe that taking power and discretion away from judges will solve our crime problem. Instead of tying judges’ hands, we need to increase public awareness and transparency about prosecutorial charging decisions.”
MAX SOLOMON: “I have no active objection to Chapin Rose’s proposal, though I may debate the ‘trigger crimes.’ My plans will focus on and emphasize prevention and deterrence, with an equally strong law enforcement response on the punishment end.
"Crimes will be illegal again in Illinois and law enforcement will be funded and supported.”
CHERYL ERICKSON: “I agree with the legislation of the mandatory sentencing of certain cases. I would also push for legislation to bring back the death penalty in the state of Illinois. If someone killed a 7-year-old girl and gets life, they would get three meals a day, room and board and would be allowed to live their life, whereas the little 7-year-old, hers is over.”
JESSE SULLIVAN: “I support increasing penalties for assaulting law enforcement, including strengthening minimum sentencing guidelines and minimum time served requirements. That said, as a pro-life person, I do not support using the death penalty as a means of criminal justice.”
RICHARD IRVIN: “Let me tell you where I’d start: repeal the worst elements of the governor’s pro-criminal, anti-police bill, including no cash bail, anonymous complaints against police officers and making sure people are protected in their homes against criminal trespassers.”
DARREN BAILEY: “I am glad to see legislators step up and try to be helpful, but legislators have few tools to deal with situations like this. As governor, if the legislature sent me this legislation, I would consider it. I will not commit to signing legislation that I have not read and vetted.
“But let’s be absolutely clear why we are here. We are here because far-left politicians have failed to protect our communities, and what is worse — they have deliberately failed.
“Governor Pritzker and prosecutors like Kim Foxx have made a conscious decision to put the rights of criminals ahead of the safety of our communities.
”And unfortunately, no law we pass will make a bit of difference until we have a change in leadership. We need better leaders, not more laws.”
GARY RABINE: “Although I have the utmost respect for my fellow Republican and former prosecutor friend, Senator Chapin Rose, I do not agree that mandatory sentences are the correct answer.
“I do agree with the proposition that we need to revisit whether we have strong enough gun laws to keep violent offenders off the streets. But I will not advocate for removing judicial discretion on criminal sentencing.
“The mandatory sentence laws passed in the ’90s at the federal level relating to drug offenses, I think, are instructive. From those laws, we saw individuals incarcerated for life in some cases at a very young age. Unfortunately and disproportionately, many of those sentenced to long periods of incarceration came from disadvantaged backgrounds and communities of color.
“I believe the proper approach is to first ensure the gun offender-sentencing ranges are severe but judges need to retain the case-by-case discretion to determine the appropriate sentence.”
By all accounts, Illinois’ gun laws are among the toughest in the U.S. but we’re surrounded by states — Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky — where it’s far easier to purchase firearms, which then often get sold illegally to people who commit crimes here, authorities say. Is there any way to fix this from the governor’s desk?
RICHARD IRVIN: “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment. Attacking law-abiding gun owners isn’t the answer. But we should be doing more to crack down on the trafficking of illegal guns — and that’s going to require close coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement.”
DARREN BAILEY: “I will work with governors from neighboring states to help solve problems, promote economic opportunities and keep families safe, but this is a false flag woke politicians use to shift focus away from their destructive policies.
“All firearms dealers by federal law have to run background checks. If they don’t, they lose their licenses, and anyone with a felony background is prohibited from buying firearms regardless of what state the individual is trying to buy a firearm in.
“The problem with violent crime in Chicago is not gun laws in Indiana. The problem with gun crime in Chicago is the lack of prosecution of violent crimes.
”Woke politicians need to stop blaming surrounding states for their failed policies and lack of leadership and start doing their job to hold criminals accountable and keep families safe.”
GARY RABINE: “Illegal firearms in the state are just part of the violence problem. Accountability for those who commit gun and other violent crimes is the key to solving the crime epidemic in Illinois.
“As governor, I will repeal the current governor’s criminal justice reform legislation, which is the most anti-law enforcement reform act in the country.
“I will put 5,000 more police on the streets throughout the state. I will ensure that all policing districts are fully and adequately funded. I will introduce legislation allowing for Illinois counties to recall rogue state’s attorneys like Kim Foxx who fail to prosecute violent offenders.”
PAUL SCHIMPF: “Criminals do not obey gun control laws. Illinois gun laws have proven beyond any debate that burdensome restrictions of our constitutional rights do not reduce violence.
“As governor, I will unequivocally stand with our law enforcement personnel and ensure they have the training and equipment to keep us safe.”
JESSE SULLIVAN: “Criminals don’t care about state boundaries, so our solutions need to be flexible and adaptive. Our Safe Streets plan calls for multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency partnerships that get results.
“First, we need to do what J.B. Pritzker cannot, by working with neighboring states to share data, information and tactics to target illegal drugs, guns and gang activity.
“Second, we can grow positive models like DuPage County’s Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team system, to allow smaller counties to train, work and share information with larger ones.
“And finally, we should collaborate with federal partners to ensure carjackers, cop killers and gang leaders are charged with the stiffest penalties in federal court, as in initiatives such as Detroit One.”
CHERYL ERICKSON: “I would tighten the laws up on straw purchases: Anyone who is caught purchasing a gun and handing it off illegally would be held just as accountable as the person using the gun.”
MAX SOLOMON: “I hesitate to believe that legally purchased guns by law-abiding citizens in our neighboring states end up being sold illegally for the commission of crimes in Illinois. We can look further into that.
“Nevertheless, I will pursue making Illinois similar to those states in gun laws.”
ICYMI: The latest installment of our conversation on gun violence yesterday with retired @ChampaignPD Detective Sergeant David Griffet. #chambana https://t.co/Ysxa56ZQRd— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 10, 2022
It’s been said by many in recent months that we can’t arrest our way out of this problem. Agree?
MAX SOLOMON: “Yes, I agree.”
CHERYL ERICKSON: “What we need to get a handle on isn’t the guns but the criminals using the guns. The ones who feel that we can’t arrest our way out of the problem are the ones who want the problem to continue.
“Until we stop slapping the hands of the criminals and holding them accountable, we will always be in a state of chaos.”
JESSE SULLIVAN: “Criminal actions must have consequences, and arresting violent criminals is a necessary step to restoring public safety. But it’s not sufficient.
“Too many politicians on the extreme left want to focus only on past grievances and economic opportunity, but the truth is we must do both. We must enforce the law and establish accountability, and offer educational and economic opportunities for all.
“We’ve gone too far in one direction. For example, real justice requires state’s attorneys to actually enforce the law. As governor, I would put the full weight of my platform and office behind passing local referenda to recall activist prosecutors who refuse to defend victims, like J.B. Pritzker’s hand-picked state’s attorney, Kim Foxx.
“A vast majority of states have provisions to recall local elected officials, but not Illinois. That needs to change.
”My Safe Streets public safety plan calls for enforcing our laws, supporting the heroes in law enforcement who put their lives on the line for us every day and restoring accountability for all.”
GARY RABINE: “Yes and no. In Illinois, the problem is that we no longer hold criminals accountable. The Pritzker/Kim Foxx soft-on-crime approach to criminal justice is a disaster.
“Kim Foxx is the worst and most lenient prosecutor in the country. Almost daily, violent offenders are not being prosecuted and even when arrested, they are immediately back on the streets. The governor has compounded the problem by passing a ‘criminal justice reform’ law that makes it harder to arrest and prosecute violent offenders. Until we start holding offenders accountable, we will never stop the violent crime that is now rampant throughout Illinois.
“But stopping the crime epidemic also involves improving and funding social services and/or other types of programs that aim to get to the root causes of crime. Such as lack of economic opportunity, deficiencies in our educational system and other broader, socio-economic issues relating to crime.
“So no, you cannot arrest your way out of the problem but you also can’t vilify police and not prosecute those that are committing the crimes.”
PAUL SCHIMPF: “Yes. Keeping our families and communities safe starts with unequivocal support for our law enforcement personnel, but it also requires a full-spectrum approach that addresses the causes of violence.”
RICHARD IRVIN: “The bottom line is that crime is out of control in Illinois. As I’ve traveled the state and listened to residents, public safety continues to be a top concern. We can’t turn our backs on the police and expect public safety to increase.Instead of defunding our police, we need to work with law enforcement to find real solutions to keep Illinois residents and neighborhoods across our state safe.
”We can start by repealing some of the worst policies in the pro-criminal, anti-police legislation that was signed into law last year by Governor Pritzker.”
DARREN BAILEY: “Obviously, we need a comprehensive solution to the problem of violence in our society. We need to be proactive in stopping violence before it happens, and one of the best ways to do that is to support families.
“Children who come from strong, stable families are far less likely to commit acts of violence.
“But having said that, we also must do a better job of enforcing the laws we have. We must make it clear that you will pay a severe price for engaging in violent behavior if you commit a violent crime. It is the responsibility of prosecutors and judges to protect the victims of violent crime, and the best way to protect our communities is to send a clear message to violent criminals that their behavior will not be tolerated.
“Another part of solving this problem will be investing in educational options and economic opportunities to help people turn to the workforce and not the streets to support themselves and their families.”
”As I continue to travel the state and meet with people in every community, I will be putting together plans to address public safety, among other problems we face in the coming months.”