URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he had a loaded gun on him after stealing coats from a Champaign department store will be sentenced next month.
The 16-year-old male pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a 9 mm handgun with a round in the chamber in the pocket of a coat he was wearing that he had just stolen from Macy’s at Market Place Mall.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the youth was one of three young men involved in stealing coats from the store on Nov. 2.
Champaign police found him in the parking lot carrying a $375 jacket still on the hanger, in addition to the one with tags on it that he was wearing.
In return for the teen’s guilty plea, Boyd agreed to dismissed another charge of unlawful use of weapons stemming from the teen’s arrest Jan. 26. On that day, he was one of three male teens arrested at a motel not far from Market Place, where shots had been fired hours earlier at several parked cars.
The youth was never charged with shooting at vehicles at Market Place on Jan. 25 but was charged with possessing two guns that police found in a minivan that he was getting in at the motel on the morning of Jan. 26.
Ladd ordered that the teen remain in detention until his March 19 sentencing.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, asked that he be released until then. Boyd objected.
Ladd noted that she had allowed the youth to be released in November after he was charged in connection with the gun in the shoplifted coat, but he was then arrested for another gun offense in January.