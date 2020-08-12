URBANA — A 16-year-old Champaign boy who allegedly took part in looting at a Champaign store in late May is the latest person to be charged with burglary.
The youth is accused of entering Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave., on May 31, where someone had smashed a front window, and carrying out an armload of clothing.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said two school resource officers and the program director at the READY School recognized the youth from a video taken of the looting.
Arguing Monday to Judge Roger Webber that the boy should remain locked up until his trial in juvenile court, Rietz said he had also been identified by Champaign police as appearing on a June 29 video taken at a local hotel that featured about six young men brandishing different handguns. That video appeared on social media, leading to weapons charges against several male teens.
Rietz said she did not file weapons charges against the youth (the burglary count is more serious) but will use the information in aggravation against him later.
She said the boy is currently on parole for a 2019 mob action adjudication and has had other multiple police contacts.
Webber agreed that the boy should be detained at least until his Aug. 19 hearing.