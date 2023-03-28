URBANA — A teenager from Urbana charged with the murder of another young man from Urbana will remain locked up until at least May.
At a brief court hearing Tuesday, Judge Anna Benjamin agreed to the request of Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup that a psychological evaluation be conducted of the 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting Montrell Emery, 16, on March 15.
The youth, who also lives in Urbana, was arrested March 18 for Mr. Emery’s murder and has been in the Juvenile Detention Center since.
Benjamin set his next court date for May 8.
Authorities believe the 14-year-old allegedly shot Mr. Emery in a hallway at the Prairie Green apartment complex in east Urbana because he reportedly wanted to have Mr. Emery’s gun.