URBANA — A Champaign teenager who admitted he fired a gun outside Centennial High School last summer and punched a correctional officer while waiting to be tried has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
In February, a judge agreed that Novodny Lemons, now 17, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, should be tried as an adult in connection with the Sept. 15 shooting that happened on the north side of the football field at the school.
Lemons pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons for that crime, admitting that he fired a 9 mm handgun on the property of the high school in the direction of another Champaign teen.
That teen has also been charged, but his case is unresolved.
No one was injured.
Lemons was sentenced to five years in prison for those offenses but also pleaded guilty in a second case, agreeing to be prosecuted as an adult for aggravated battery.
Lemons admitted that on Nov. 22, 2021, while in custody at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, he punched an officer in the face.
He will have to serve three years in prison for that crime after he completes the five years for the shooting-related convictions.
Lemons, who had a previous conviction as a juvenile for aggravated criminal sexual assault, was given credit on his sentence for 295 days already served.
The shooting at Centennial happened about 1:30 p.m. on that Wednesday while many students were outdoors on lunch break. Police found two sets of bullet casings to support their theory and eyewitnesses’ accounts that the teens were firing at each other.